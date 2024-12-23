Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cosmic Lion, Turbo Hawk

Ghost Man, Tuff Stuff & Turbo Hawk in Cosmic Lion March 2025 Solicits

Ghostman #1, Tuff Stuff #1 and Turbo Hawk #1 launch in Cosmic Lion's March 2024 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Explore Ghost Man, a chilling hero who treads between life and death on his vengeful journey.

Tuff Stuff returns with Kevin Delgado's Indie hit, blending action, comedy, and feline flair.

Dive into Turbo Hawk, a 90's action homage set in an alien-invaded future with meta twists.

Cosmic Lion's March 2024 releases debut thrilling new stories for comic enthusiasts.

Three comic book titles, Ghost Man #1 by Raymar Brunson, Tuff Stuff #1 by Kevin Delgado and Turbo Hawk #1 by Christian J. Meesey and Meesimo, are all launching in Cosmic Lion's March 2025 solicits and solicitations, as seen in next week's Diamond Previews catalogue. Cosmic Lion Productions, as a publisher, is around three years old; it was founded by comic book creator Eli Schwab, initially publishing through crowdfunders, but has recently gained distribution to comic stores through the direct market courtesy of Diamond Comics Distributors. Here's a look at the three titles making their comic store debuts in March 2025.

GHOST MAN #1 (OF 3)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JAN251585

(W) Raymar Brunson (A / CA) Raymar Brunson

Is he alive or dead? Hero or Demon? With the ability to walk through walls and conjure weapons at will, Ghost Man makes vengeance scary. 44 mind blowing pages on newsprint! In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $10.00

TUFF STUFF VOL 01 (OF 2) TUFF AS NAILS

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JAN251586

(W) Kevin Delgado (A / CA) Kevin Delgado

From rising artist Kevin Delgado (TMNT) comes collected version of his hit Indie series Tuff Stuff. A self indulgent cat who fights mobsters, cartels, and tech giants. An action packed comedic romp with schlock overtones and tons of Cat-itude! In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $20.00

TURBO HAWK #1 (OF 4)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JAN251587

(W) Christian J. Meesey (A / CA) Meesimo

A sci-fi meta story with thrills, chills, and heart! A loving visual tribute to 90's action comics! In a future ravaged by alien invasion, Mysterious rebellion Soldier TRADD, The Blades of Vengeance himself, was tasked with stopping an evil alien plot, but not before the Prometheans were able to zap the strange asset into another dimension. In Shops: Mar 19, 2025 SRP: $8.00

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!