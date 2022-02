Ghost Rider #1 Preview: Vengeance Demon in a Bottle

Johnny Blaze turns to alcoholism in this preview of Ghost Rider #1, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Is this a Ghost Rider relaunch? Or is it an Iron Man relaunch?! Check out the preview below.

Ghost Rider #1

by Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith, cover by Kael Ngu

JOHNNY BLAZE!! Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn't doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he's awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there's a spirit in him that's begging to break out! Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) and Cory Smith (CONAN THE BARBARIAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL) are going back to basics with the Spirit of Vengeance in this extra-sized first issue!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 130 per carton

On sale Feb 23, 2022 | 56 Pages | 75960609979500111

| Rated T+

$5.99

