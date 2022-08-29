Giant Ants on the Moon and the End of Speed Comics, Up for Auction

The post-World War II era was a time of transition for all American comic book publishers. Many were pulling back on their superhero titles, and experimenting with a wide variety of other types of material to see what might be the next big thing. In 1946, Harvey launched a number of new series including Stuntman, Boy Explorers, Clown Comics, and Black Cat Comics. Besides Black Cat Comics, all of these were short-lived. When there was an eight-month gap between Speed Comics #43 and issue #44, regular newsstand comic book buyers likely knew what the deal was. Speed Comics ended with the January-February 1947 cover-dated issue, with fellow superhero-centric series All-New Comics disappearing from the newsstands at the same time (and with far less superhero content near the end of its run). A noteworthy moment in Harvey Comics history, there's a Speed Comics #44 (Harvey, 1947) Condition: GD/VG and a bunch of other issues of Speed Comics up for auction in the 2022 August 28-29 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122235 at Heritage Auctions.

While not the cover feature, the most interesting story of this final issue is the Shock Gibson feature, in his first post-WW2-created story, having been transformed into a science fiction character of sorts for an adventure on the moon. Shock Gibson would return to the moon for his last original Harvey Comics appearance in Green Hornet Comics #37. The character had also appeared in Green Hornet Comics #37, presumably to use up story inventory. Speed Comics #44 would be Captain Freedom's final original Harvey Comics appearance.

Speed Comics #44 (Harvey, 1947) Condition: GD/VG. Last issue of the title. Rudy Palais cover. Joe Kubert and Bob Powell art. Cover detached at top staple, tape repair to cover interior, spine roll, and water damage. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $50; VG 4.0 value = $100.

