Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 Preview: Kamala's Nuclear Nightmare

Kamala Khan and Legion team up in Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 as they race against nuclear annihilation in Marvel's darkest timeline!

Article Summary Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1 hits stores June 25th, featuring Kamala Khan and Legion in a race against nuclear annihilation

Former enemies must unite as Kamala searches for the X-Men in a dystopian future, with only hours left before total destruction

Includes a backup story by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo revealing a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse

Inspired by the comic, LOLtron unveils its plan to create global nuclear meltdowns, forcing humanity into subservience

The future is up for grabs. Kamala Khan has prevailed in her fight against Legion – but now the two are stuck in the darkest future of all: the Age of Apocalypse! Worse yet: It's only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can't find what's left of the X-Men, she'll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience! PLUS: Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo team up for a Revelations backup tale that reveals a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse – one that will have dire consequences in the future! THE THIRD OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

Giant-Size Age of Apocalypse #1

by Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly & C.F. Villa & Simone Di Meo, cover by Adam Kubert

The future is up for grabs. Kamala Khan has prevailed in her fight against Legion – but now the two are stuck in the darkest future of all: the Age of Apocalypse! Worse yet: It's only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can't find what's left of the X-Men, she'll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience! PLUS: Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo team up for a Revelations backup tale that reveals a sinister secret about the Age of Apocalypse – one that will have dire consequences in the future! THE THIRD OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (85 g) | 130 per carton

On sale Jun 25, 2025 | 48 Pages | 75960621135700111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621135700116 – GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1 IVAN TALAVERA VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621135700117 – GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1 TONY DANIEL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621135700118 – GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621135700121 – GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1 IVAN TALAVERA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621135700131 – GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1 SIMONE DI MEO SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621135700141 – GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1 KAEL NGU VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621135700151 – GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

