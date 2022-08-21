Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice #1 Gets A Preview For FOC

Godkiller remains the highest-selling Black Mask book of all time, and the new Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice #1 is on FOC tomorrow. but all anyone wants to talk about is the video game,

And I get it, Critical Role and The Last Of Us Part II's Laura Bailey is to take on the voice role of the character Halfpipe and that the comic book's co-creator Matt Pizzolo, will write the adaptation. And that Bailey joins previously announced castmember Aya Cash in this dark-fantasy videogame about a team of anti-heroes who've survived their world's descent into a dystopia and undertake a vendetta against the cruel men and strange deities responsible for the end of the world.

Halfpipe was introduced in 2008's self-distributed Godkiller #1 as a street kid buying herself out of slavery through organ stealing before joining a campaign through the savage land of Outer City to find a new heart for a dying girl. In the nearly fifteen years since her debut, Halfpipe has developed into a time-traveling sorceress appearing in crossover comics with other universes, adorning numerous tattoos and even vinyl record picture discs.

Produced by Emmy-winner Brian Giberson (Power On: The Story Of Xbox), the project leads a new gaming initiative at Black Mask Entertainment, the busy production arm with more than two dozen features and series in development at studios and networks.

Pizzolo and Wieszczyk initially self-distributed the Godkiller comic at comic cons starting in 2008, where it grew in notoriety leading to a Warner Bros.-distributed animated feature written and directed by Pizzolo in 2011. The comic book returned through publisher Black Mask Studios with 2021's 'Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes' to overwhelming success, selling out of a 40,000 book print run on the day of its release and going on to sell through numerous additional printings. It quickly became one of the top-selling indie comic books of the year, and Black Mask's all-time bestselling series.

But it all comes down to the comics. Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice #1 is published in September, and goes to FOC tomorrow. It was previewed to fans at San Diego Comic Con and now you get to see a preview of it as well…

GODKILLER FOR THOSE I LOVE I WILL SACRIFICE #1

BLACK MASK COMICS

JAN221285

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker (CA) Nen Chang

Halfpipe begins to master her newfound sorcery just as her relationship with Soledad becomes even more complicated. Meanwhile, Tommy struggles to break free of the vivisection table as the spider eggs in his blood are ready to hatch… for better or worse, we'll finally reach the end of the The Metarachnoid Larvae story arc!In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99