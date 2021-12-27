Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice In Black Mask March 2022

In Godkiller: For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice, Halfpipe begins to master her newfound sorcery just as her relationship with Soledad becomes even more complicated. Meanwhile, Tommy struggles to break free of the vivisection table as the spider eggs in his blood are ready to hatch… for better or worse, we'll finally reach the end of The Metarachnoid Larvae story arc. Welcome to Black Mask Comics' March 2022 solicits and solicitations and a fifth volume of their bestseller, Godkiller.

Halfpipe begins to master her newfound sorcery just as her relationship with Soledad becomes even more complicated. Meanwhile, Tommy struggles to break free of the vivisection table as the spider eggs in his blood are ready to hatch… for better or worse, we'll finally reach the end of the The Metarachnoid Larvae story arc!

Halfpipe and Soledad gaze into the Abyss.

Things get intense.

Don't see we didn't warn you.

This oversized deluxe hardcover collects Spiderland issues #1-3.

Limited to 666 copies.

The team that asked, "What if only Black people had superpowers?" is back with the sequel to the critically acclaimed series, BLACK. It's been three years since the world learned only Black people have superhuman abilities, and the United States has responded by electing Theodore Mann to the presidency. The only person standing in the way of his policies to control empowered Blacks are Kareem Jenkins and his allies.

PART ONE OF TWO. Before our next arc, we have two special issues jamming with guest creators. In this issue:

– Vita Ayala writes an emotional, haunting tale of Cherry Gilbert: Necromancer.

– Jenny Owen Youngs and Kristin Russo team up with Megan Levens for a sendoff to New York City as one of our characters departs… forever?

– Emily Ree writes and draws a slice-of-life story about Anthony the Seer.

– Lauren Reilly and creator Pat Shand tell a tale of home and friendship through the eyes of Logan's cat, Brody.

Changing the world for the better, even if only for something that seems insignificant at the moment, will be the mark we'll leave in this reality anyway. And it will be enough to repay us for any sacrifice."?

Will our Hecate accomplish her mission to save another's life? And will other NYC artists, activists and outsiders be able to save hers?

