Godzilla 70th Anniversary, TMNT & Sonic in IDW February 2025 Solicits

Godzilla 70th Anniversary, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, IDW Dark, Star Trek, My Little Pony and Sonic in IDW February 2025 Solicits

Article Summary Celebrate Godzilla's 70th with new one-shots, Absolute reboot, and IDW Dark horror imprint launch.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles face fresh challenges, solo adventures, and retro collections in February.

Star Trek adventures continue across Defiant, Lower Decks, and main series with epic time travel plots.

My Little Pony, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Monster High offer exciting new stories in IDW's vibrant lineup.

Godziilla's 70th anniversary in 2025 kicks off in IDW's February 2025 solicits and solicitations, with three Godzilla one-shots, Heist, Queen Of The Monsters and Godzilla Vs Chicago, as well as a look ahead at the Absolute Godzilla-style reboot for Free Comic Book Day in May. Followed by the launch of IDW Dark, more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Star Trek, Sonic The Hedgehog, My Little Pony, Monster High, Artist's Editions for David Mazzuchelli's Daredevil and for Marvel Covers, as well as Shadowplay and The Beauty Of Horror.

GODZILLA: HEIST #1 (COVER A: BOB EGGLETON)

What if you could predict when and where Godzilla would appear? What if you knew of the perfect opportunity to pull off the heist of the century? Jai is a young man who knows two things: A heist needs a good distraction, and there's no distraction like Godzilla. So, when Jai discovers Godzilla responds to specific energy signals he can send into the atmosphere, he creates the perfect opportunity to stage high-profile heists in the middle of Godzilla attacks. But these heists put Jai on the radar of some very dangerous men, men who want Jai to work with them to pull off the most dangerous job the world has ever seen. Join the superstar crew of Van Jensen (The Flash, Green Lantern Corps, Godfall) and Kelsey Ramsay (Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor, Dark Spaces: Good Deeds) for one last job in Godzilla: Heist. Additional Covers Offered: B (Earls), 1:25 (Earls) Story Van Jensen Art Kelsey Ramsay 32 Pages • $4.99 • FEB 2025

MOTHRA: QUEEN OF THE MONSTERS #1 (COVER A: MATT FRANK)

Mothra has fallen after a fearsome battle with a terrifying new kaiju, ANTRA. Without its protector, the world has entered into a state of desolation. Kaiju roam freely, and what remains of humankind has been forced into hiding. But all hope is not lost! Mira is a young woman living in the wasteland, who believes she lost her entire family in Mothra's final stand. That is, until her missing twin shows up at her door with two fairies! If her sister is to be believed, Mira might hold the key to the rebirth of Mothra and the Earth's return to normalcy. They just have to travel back in time and get its egg from the Jurassic period first. Join the kaiju king Matt Frank (Godzilla: Rulers of Earth) and all-star writer Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) on the adventure of a lifetime! Additional Covers Offered: B (Campbell), 1:10 (Frank Full Art), 1:25 (Campbell B&W) Story Sophie Campbell Art Matt Frank 32 Pages • $4.99 • MAR 2025

GODZILLA VS. AMERICA: CHICAGO

(COVER A: RYAN BROWNE)

NEW SERIES DEBUT! Godzilla is coming to America, and its first stop? CHICAGO! Join a star-studded crew of Chicago comics creators through four epic stories across the Windy City. The L train experiences its worst delays yet, Godzilla interrupts a major sporting event, and a new Chicago-based superhero reaches the end of her rope. This issue features a superstar lineup of creators including Tim Seeley (The Local Man, Grayson), Mike Costa (God is Dead), Ryan Browne (Eight Billion Genies, Curse Words), Caroline Cash (PeePee PooPoo Comics), and Ezra Clayton Daniels (Upgrade Soul, BTTM FDRS)! Join us at the start of a new anthology series that follows Godzilla across the United States! Additional Covers Offered: B (Seeley), 1:10 (Browne Full Art B&W), 1:25 (Burnham) Story Caroline Cash, Mike Costa, Tim Seeley, Ezra C. Daniels Art Ryan Browne, Caroline Cash, Tim Seeley, Ezra C. Daniels 48 Pages • $7.99 • FEB 2025 UPC 82771403395300111 B (SEELEY) 1:10 (BROWNE FULL ART B&W)

GODZILLA 70TH ANNIVERSARY FOIL CLASSICS: GODZILLA KINGDOM OF MONSTERS #1

(COVER A: ALEX ROSS)

In celebration of Godzilla's 70th anniversary, IDW is proud to present reprintings of the greatest Godzilla stories ever told, starting with Godzilla: Kingdom of Monsters #1 featuring a gorgeous foil cover by superstar Alex Ross. Original solicitation: The King of the Monsters rises again, and for the first time in comics, it's bringing lots of other beloved Toho monsters with it in one destructive saga! When Godzilla appears off the coast of Japan, the Japanese government must respond quickly to contain the disaster. But before long, other monsters start appearing all over the world. Can humanity survive this mysterious onslaught of giant beasts? Writers Eric Powell (The Goon) and Tracy Marsh bring the mayhem aplenty, and artist Phil Hester (Green Arrow, Swamp Thing) brings the massive monsters to life! Story Tracy Marsh, Eric Powell Art Phil Hester 36 Pages • $9.99 • FEB 2025

GODZILLA: THE NEW HEROES FCBD 2025

(COVER A: OLIVER ONO)

In July 2025, a bold new Godzilla story is coming… but you can get your first look here! Godzilla: The New Heroes FCBD 2025 features an original ten-page prelude to the new IDW Godzilla continuity, as well as preview pages for other books set in the new Godzilla shared universe. Each of these books is a fresh exploration on what it means to be a Godzilla comic— from a group of mercenaries that fly through space in Mechagodzilla to a strange wasteland inhabited by a half-kaiju, half-human freak, to a bold superhero take on G-Force. A new era of Godzilla comics starts here! Story Tim Seeley, Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan, Chris Gooch Art Nikola Cizmesija, Oliver Ono, Pablo Tunica 32 Pages • MAY 2025

IDW DARK: FIND YOUR NEW FEAR FCBD 2025

Hit the lights and explore your new home for horror, but don't get too comfortable… IDW Dark launches in 2025 with nightmare fuel for everyone, from blockbuster licensed properties to bold new original stories. IDW Dark: Find Your New Fear spotlights the imprint's upcoming originals with exclusive first looks at Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring, the shocking sequel to Patrick Horvath's breakout hit series, and 30 Days of Night: Falling Sun, an expansion of IDW's legacy vampire franchise from co-creator Steve Niles and red-hot writer Rodney Barnes. This sampler also includes debut previews of IDW Dark's NIGHTCAPS, a line of oversize original one-shots showcasing sensational writer-artists. In Sean Peacock's Blood Honey, betrayal triggers a schoolwide duel when sweethearts at a gothic prep academy plot murder to avoid a breakup; and in Gavin Fullerton's Tuatha, a princess shepherds the head of her fallen king across a land of warring clans and forgotten gods. Story Rodney Barnes, Gavin Fullerton, Patrick Horvath, Steve Niles, Sean Peacock Art Gavin Fullerton, Patrick Horvath, Sean Peacock 32 Pages • MAY 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #7

(COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS)

New series artist Juan Ferreyra joins writer Jason Aaron to turn the volume up to maximum with this explosive second arc of the allnew era of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The family reunion hasn't exactly gone as planned for the Turtles. Even if they could put their sibling feuds aside, there's no time for the brothers to celebrate. Hunted by a new Foot-enhanced police force led by the relentless D.A. Hieronymus Hale, the Turtle brothers must endure their worst gut-punch yet: New York City is no longer safe for the TMNT, forcing the mutant heroes to take drastic measures — relocating to the sewers of New Jersey! Additional Covers Offered: B (Eastman), C (Ferreyra), 1:10 (Alpi) 1:25 (Rivas), 1:50 (Mahfood) C (FERREYRA) 1:10 (ALPI) 1:25 (RIVAS) 1:50 (MAHFOOD) Story Jason Aaron Art Juan Ferreyra 32 Pages • $4.99 • FEB 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: NIGHTWATCHER #7

(COVER A: FERO PE)

Jennika finds herself at her lowest point yet. Meanwhile, the technologically enhanced mutant crime boss Lao Ban presses his dominance over the terrified citizens of Mutant Town. Can Nightwatcher find a way to pull herself together and discover a new strategy to take down a seemingly unstoppable threat? Additional Covers Offered: B (Ba), 1:10 (Shelfer) Story Juni Ba Art Fero Pe Issue #2 Interior Pages 32 Pages • $3.99 • MAR 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT NATION #5

(COVER A: MAX DUNBAR)

Hold the Raphael, this is a SOLO PEPPERONI ADVENTURE! Acclaimed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles scribe Paul Allor teams up with Jose Jaro to meet Raphael and Pepperoni on their road trip across America on their way to Las Vegas. Raph is nursing a broken heart, and in his aching state, he loses his satchel. Pepperoni wants to do everything she can to help Raph, so she goes out on her own to get the satchel back and ends up in more danger than she could have ever expected. Don't miss Pepperoni's night out! Additional Covers Offered: B (Howard), 1:10 (Cizmesija) Story Paul Allor Art Jose Jaro 40 Pages • $5.99 • FEB 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: BEST OF RAY FILLET

(COVER A: JAMES BIGGIE)

One of the Turtles' greatest allies and a defender of the ocean: Ray Fillet! (Though you may know him as Man Ray.) Well, whatever you call him, Ray Fillet has endeared himself to readers across decades and publishers. Check out some of his greatest hits! Collecting TMNT Adventures #16, Mighty Mutanimals #7, TMNT Universe #11, and a short story from TMNT Universe #24, not to mention a cover gallery with fan favorite artists from Kevin Eastman and Mateus Santolouco to Ken Mitchroney and Ryan Brown! Story & Art Various 100 Pages • $6.99 • MAR 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES #22

(COVER A: SARAH MYER)

New York City is abuzz with news of a subway series baseball championship between their two major league ball clubs, but Tempestra has returned to spoil the works and shut the games down with a storm unless the city agrees to her demands! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (and Casey Jones) aren't going to just let the weather-manipulating video game bad guy interrupt America's favorite pastime! Join us for terrible puns, lots of lightning, and a new rivalry for Casey and Raphael as Saturday Morning Adventures hits the ballpark! Additional Covers Offered: B (Fridolfs) Story Erik Burnham Art Sarah Myer 32 Pages • $3.99 • FEB 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE MIRAGE YEARS (1993–1995)

Discover a lost piece of TMNT history in this collection of all 13 issues in their original colors from Mirage Studios, previously out of print! After the original 62-issue run of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mirage continued the series with a new #1 in 1993 and it ran for 13 issues in total. This 13-issue run by TMNT veteran Jim Lawson is now known as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Vol. 2. Picking up after the events of "City At War" (collected in TMNT Compendium, Vol. 3), Donatello and Splinter recuperate in Northampton while the rest of the Turtles are in New York City with April. Meanwhile, Baxter Stockman wreaks havoc in the desert at a top-secret D.A.R.P.A. facility. As the family drifts apart a killer robot controlled by Stockman has April in its sights and the boys have to come together to fight it off! Story & Art Jim Lawson 360 Pages • $59.99 • HC • FEB 2025

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: IDW SOURCEBOOK

Presenting the ultimate guide to IDW's TMNT comics universe! Spanning over 14 years and 250 issues, from the ongoing series to multiple miniseries, IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe makes up a world full of unforgettable characters, storylines, and locations! This sourcebook aims to help guide readers through it all with information about characters' histories and important story points, plus the significance of multiple locations and dimensions, all accompanied by beautiful illustrations from the myriad of talented artists that have worked on the series over the years. This special sourcebook is also designed and formatted to fit seamlessly alongside your Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection hardcovers on the book shelf! Story Patrick Ehlers 408 Pages • $59.99 • HC

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION VOLUME 6

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want. Old Hob, Slash, and their crew have become a force to be reckoned with, and, when someone close to the group is kidnapped, the Mutanimals end up on an adventure more wild and dangerous than they could ever have imagined. Then, the Turtles return from Burnow Island to find unimaginable tragedy. As the family struggles to cope, an enraged Foot Clan prepares its revenge. Meanwhile, Casey prepares for a final showdown with Hun as the Purple Dragons run amok, and April has come into possession of an ancient scroll that seems to point to answers regarding the Pantheon. It all leads to a final showdown as Karai decrees a Gauntlet battle between Splinter and Shredder. Collects the Mutanimals miniseries by Paul Allor and Andy Kuhn; issues #45–50 of the ongoing series by Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman, Mateus Santolouco, and Cory Smith; the 2015 Free Comic Book Day issue; and the Casey & April miniseries by Mariko Tamaki and Irene Koh. Story Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman, Paul Allor, Mariko Tamaki Art Mateus Santolouco, Cory Smith, Andy Kuhn, Irene Koh 384 Pages • $39.99 • TPB

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES, VOL. 4

The adventures of the Turtles continue in these new comics inspired by the classic animated series. Grab a slice and settle in with the world's most fearsome fighting team—Cowabunga! Shredder and Krang have finally succeeded in forging a blade capable of cutting through time and space! Called to action to stop Shredder from committing more continuum crimes, the TMNT encounter enemies and allies old and new – or maybe new and old? – as the timeline is threatened. And then, catch up with the Turtles' favorite journalist in a jumpsuit! With the Heroes in a Half Shell MIA, April gets caught up in the consequences of Shredder's actions, but don't worry, she'll have help in the form of intrepid hero Ace Duck! And then in the backup story, join Mona Lisa, Raphael, and Michelangelo as they do some investigative work of their own! Collects issues #9–11 of the new ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures series and the April Special! Story Erik Burnham Art Dan Schoening, Jack Lawrence, Sarah Myer 128 Pages • $16.99 • TPB • FEB 2025

STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS #4

(COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE)

"Rutherford to bridge. We're not dead! However, after escaping a vacuum collapse of the Alecto system, the U.S.S. Cerritos is lost inside a new space-time that's expanding away from us in every direction at the speed of light. To make matters worse, an alien intelligence made of pure energy has possessed Tendi and my bodies, shunting our consciousnesses into the ship's computer. While it's a fun, flirty energy, we'd very much like our bodies back so we can pop the expanding time bubble and save our universe!" Story Ryan North Art Jack Lawrence 32 Pages • $4.99 • FEB 2025

STAR TREK: DEFIANT #24

(COVER A: ÁNGEL UNZUETA)

Alexander has but one errand left on his Quv Rite: the Errand of Vengeance. In it, he must find the orchestrator of his dishonor, Kahless II…and kill him. But is a swift death the vengeance Alexander seeks? And is it the end his manipulator deserves? Additional Covers Offered: B (Beem), 1:10 (Okazaki) Story Christopher Cantwell Art Ángel Unzueta Star Trek Defiant #22 32 Pages • $4.99 • FEB 2025

STAR TREK #29

(COVER A: RAMON ROSANAS)

Sisko is stuck outside space-time on Bajor. He does not know if his crew and his family are alive or if his universe even exists beyond this plane. All Sisko knows is that he must stop Lore before everyone and everything he loves is destroyed forever. To do that, he must build the Orbs of Destiny. It all comes down to this. If there's any hope for a future, the Prophets will reveal it now. Additional Covers Offered: B (Fowler), 1:10 (Bartok*) *1:10 is a connecting variant cover on Star Trek #25-30. Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Tess Fowler 32 Pages • $4.99 • FEB 2025

STAR TREK #30

(COVER A: RAMON ROSANAS)

After the Day of Blood, Kahless II is a defeated, broken man who has but one path left: face himself. Thrown backward in time by the Time Crystals of Boreth, Kahless witnesses his own cruelty, hubris, and thirst for messianic power. When he comes face-to-face with himself as a young boy holding his father's blade for the first time, Kahless must decide what a Klingon's honor truly means. Additional Covers Offered: B (Mercer), 1:10 (Bartok*) *1:10 is a connecting variant cover on Star Trek #25-30. Story Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing Art Travis Mercer 32 Pages • $4.99 • MAR 2025

MY LITTLE PONY: SKYE'S SECRET

(COVER A: NATACHA BUSTOS)

Fan favorites Violette and Skye return in this celebration of their friendship! It's summer break and Skye is ready to go on adventures with her best friend, Violette Rainbow, but unfortunately, Skye's mom, Mariama, isn't so sure. You see, Skye's been hiding a big secret from Vi! Sometimes Skye gets very tired from being in pain all the time, but today she decided to push through her pain as she travels to Bridlewood with her bestie. Skye isn't letting anyone or anything interfere with their summer holidays! Even if that means—*gulp*—telling Vi the truth. Additional Covers Offered: B (Scruggs) Story Tee Franklin Art Yancey Labat 40 Pages • $5.99 • FEB 2025

MY LITTLE PONY: MARETIME MYSTERIES

Unravel the mysteries of Maretime Bay alongside Misty and her new friends in this My Little Pony collected miniseries. Misty is struggling to feel at home after moving to Maretime Bay. She loves spending time with her friends, but adjusting to life with a newly un-long-lost dad and a newly found freedom is harder than she expected. On her quest to discover as much as she can about her new surroundings, Misty unearths a strange board game: Maretime Mysteries. It calls to Misty, and she decides playing the game will be the perfect way to connect with her new friends and her new home. But there's more in the dusty box than dice and cards. The board game releases a curse on all of Maretime Bay, sapping energy from the residents and enchanting the town. If Misty and her friends, Sunny, Hitch, and Sparky, can't solve the puzzle of Maretime Mysteries, their home will be cursed forever! Story Stephanie Williams Art Abby Bulmer 96 Pages • $16.99 • TPB MAR 2025 • ISBN 9798887241715

MY LITTLE PONY: SET YOUR SAIL

Set your sail for the Seven Seas because the Seaponies are swimming into comics for the first time ever in this collected miniseries! Pestering the queen into sending messages in bottles to the fabled Seapony kingdoms is just one of the many perks to having royal besties…which is exactly what Izzy has been doing ever since first reading about mythical Seaponies in Sunny's old history book. So when Queen Haven hears back from the Queen of the Sparkling Seas, Izzy is eager to dive into the adventure of a lifetime. Pipp, on the other hoof, is not excited about her princess duties. The voyage should be smooth sailing, but the tides are changing under the sea, a storm is brewing, and Izzy and Pipp are swimming right into it… Pirates and ghost ships are not the only dangers of the deep sea! Dive in with the Mane 5 to get to the bottom of Seapony secrets. Story Megan Brown, Casey Gilly Art Amy Mebberson 120 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • FEB 2025

MONSTER HIGH: NEW SCAREMESTER #6

(COVER A: BETSY COLA)

Knocking at D'Eath's door is a ghoul's lowest moment. When there is a problem even a trip to the maul or a gossip sesh with your beasties can't fix, the students of Monster High find themselves turning to D'Eath, the school's guidance counselor. Robecca Steam has been spotted, rusty with tears, outside of D'Eath's office almost every day this scaremester, and just yesterday dear Draculaura was spotted lingering outside his door… I have to admit, ghouls, I'm feeling a bit inspired by their vulnerability. I lurk in the shadows to see what others do not, but each day the halls of Monster High grow darker and darker with misdeeds and betrayals, and I can't see it all anymore. I need your help, dear students… Howl at me with your gossip, your tips, and your secrets, and I'll bring them into the light… —XOXO CryptCrier Additional Covers Offered: B (Keenan) Story Jacque Aye Art Siobhan Keenan 40 Pages • $5.99 • FEB 2025

DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI'S DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN ARTIST'S EDITION

Enjoy the acclaimed graphic novel as an art book! Each page of this classic story is reproduced from the original art. While appearing to be in black and white, the art is scanned in color, capturing all the nuances and quirks—like blue pencil, corrections, and more—that make original art unique! David Mazzucchelli's Daredevil Born Again was released in the much-lauded Artist's Edition format in 2012. It soon became the best-selling Artist's Edition of all time and was universally acclaimed. In 2013, the book received the prestigious Eisner Award for Best Archival Project—Comic Books, as well as a Harvey Award the same year. It soon sold out and has been the single most requested book in this series to date for IDW to reissue. This is a new printing of that incredible Artist's Edition. If ever a book deserved to be published in this format, it is Daredevil Born Again. Frank Miller, at the peak of his powers, crafted a story that remains—in an extraordinary career—one of his finest pieces of writing. And David Mazzucchelli does a stellar, tour de force job as his collaborator, providing a nuanced and nearly pitch-perfect turn as artist. If there is any book deserving to be reread and rediscovered…this is the one! 200 Pages • $150.00 • HC MAR 2025

MARVEL COVERS ARTIST'S EDITION

Beautiful cover art by Arthur Adams, John Buscema, John Byrne, Gil Kane, Jack Kirby, Mike Mignola, Frank Miller, John Romita, Jim Starlin, Jim Steranko, and more! Marvel Comics has been the creative home of some of the most famous and beloved comics for decades. Their stories are a wondrous feast for readers. But… their covers. Their covers are a beautiful front door into a magical wonderland. The artists presented within these pages are nothing short of glorious, representing Marvel's very best from the late 1960s to the late 1980s. A new printing of a long out-of-print Artist's Edition! Marvel Comics is the home of some of the greatest and most iconic cover images in the history of comics. This unique Artist's Edition features an amazing "best of" selection of gorgeous covers by a veritable who's who of the medium. 144 Pages • $150.00 • HC FEB 2025

THE BEAUTY OF HORROR 7: BACKWARDS RECORDS COLORING BOOK

Ghouliana and her mischievous gang of undead pals are haunting the record shop in the highly anticipated 7th volume of the bestselling coloring book series! By spinning vinyl in reverse, they've unleashed sinister spells through the backward messages, transforming iconic album art into hilarious and horrific designs to color. The most popular records of all time have never looked so twisted! The Beauty of Horror 7: Backwards Records coloring book delivers over 80 pages of comedic carnage to sink your fangs into. Created by Life of Agony's Alan Robert, an award-winning illustrator, who returns to bring his unique style and sensibility to the fan-favorite series. Art Alan Robert 88 Pages • $16.99 • TPB FEB 2025

SHADOWPLAY (BOOK 1) MIDNIGHT SCHOOL

Jaw-dropping artwork illuminates a mind-bending work of psychological horror about creative souls struggling against oppression and depression. This class is a nightmare. Violent teachers, barbed wire fences, torture devices, and gruesome suspensions… How did these students get trapped here? Why can't they remember? And once they realize the truth, are they strong enough together to escape? In his astonishing debut, Brazilian graphic novelist Sam Fonseca presents a mind-bending work of psychological horror about creativity, self-doubt, and the battles we all face to endure a world where shadows only grow stronger. "Shadowplay is a raging fever dream that burrows down into the fears that haunt all of us. Sam Fonseca hits the ground running and never lets up." — Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees) "As surreal as it is nightmarish. A definite must-read for fans of things that go bump in the night." — Dave Baker (Mary Tyler MooreHawk) Story & Art Sam Fonseca 424 Pages • $24.99 • TPB FEB 2025 • ISBN 9781603095488

