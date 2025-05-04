Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, godzilla
Godzilla & Spider-Man Top The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Godzlla Vs Spider-Man and Ultimate Spider-Man #16 from Marvel Comics top the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller list
Article Summary
- Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man #1 leads the Bleeding Cool weekly bestseller list, closely followed by Ultimate Spider-Man #16
- Marvel dominates the top five spots, with sales tripling those of any other comics on the list
- DC, Boom!, IDW, and Image also secure positions in the top ten, making it a strong week for indie publishers
- Bestseller rankings are based on real in-store sales from over 100 comic shops using ComicHub data
Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man just beats Ultimate Spider-Man #16, but it was close. And they are both selling three times as much as anything else. A limited DC Fifth Week still gets them a couple in the top ten, but Boom do very well with Something Is Killing The Children, and IDW places Turtles in the top ten again, as does Image with Void Rivals. It's rare to get five publishers in the top ten, but here we are… as Marvel grabs the top five with their five.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
|No.
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Godzilla Vs. Spider-Man #1
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|Nick Bradshaw
|4.99
|100
|2
|Ultimate Spider-Man #16
|Marvel
|Jonathan Hickman
|Marco Checchetto
|4.99
|96.0
|3
|Fantastic Four #31
|Marvel
|Ryan North
|Cory Smith
|3.99
|39.6
|4
|Rogue: The Savage Land #4
|Marvel
|Tim Seeley
|Chris Allen
|3.99
|35.7
|5
|Wolverine and Kitty Pryde #1
|Marvel
|Chris Claremont
|Damian Couceiro
|3.99
|33.8
|6
|Batman the Long Halloween: The Last Halloween #7
|DC
|Jeph Loeb
|Dave Johnson
|4.99
|33.7
|7
|Something is Killing the Children #41
|Boom!
|James Tynion IV
|Werther Dell'edera
|3.99
|32.0
|8
|Batman Superman Worlds Finest 20205 Annual #1
|DC
|Christopher Cantwell, Mark Waid, Morgan Hampton
|Clayton Henry, Dan McDaid
|5.99
|28.4
|9
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin II–Re-Evolution #5
|IDW
|Kevin Eastman
|Escorza Brothers
|8.99
|28.4
|10
|Void Rivals #18
|Image
|Robert Kirkman
|Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche
|3.99
|28.0
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide – mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.
