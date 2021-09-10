Good Girls Don't Make History, But Make A Graphic Novel

History has rarely been told from a woman's point of view. Good Girls Don't Make History by Elizabeth Kiehner, Kara Coyle, Keith Olwell, and Micaela Dawn is a graphic novel that attempts to amplify American women's voices from 1840 to the present day.

Reliving moments from the lives of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Alice Paul, Ida B. Wells, and Susan B. Anthony, these stories are told from the fight for the vote in the United States. Good Girls Don't Make History begins at a modern-day polling station in California with a mother and daughter voting together, then flashes back 180 years to the World Anti-Slavery Convention where the women's movement got its start, taking readers across the country and through time, illuminating parallels between battles for liberty in the past and similar struggles for justice today.

Elizabeth Kiehner says "Many public-school educations include Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton as part of the curriculum but neglect to mention the hundreds of women who risked their lives to fight for women's equal representation. We stand together at a moment in history when hard-fought civil rights are in danger of backsliding as injustice and imbalance continue to shroud the lives of many. Good Girls Don't Make History is designed to inspire action and rouse the next generation of women to continue the fight for simple equality. Nothing more, nothing less."

Elizabeth Kiehner is the current Vice President of Enterprise Transformation at Capgemini Invent and a former business owner and executive at IBM, Kiehner is a former columnist for Inc. magazine and serves on the board of directors for several women's organizations including Upward, SheSays, Women in Innovation, and Women in Tech. Kara Coyle is a creative director, established poet, and writer selected by Cannes Lions 'See It Be It' program. Keith Olwell is an editor and director for film and video. Olwell mentors at CUNY Creative Bootcamp and shot promotional photography and video materials for Google's Tap and Pay in the NYC subway system and edited a show open for NBC/Oxygen "Method of a Killer." Micaela Dawn is a freelance illustrator, including covers of Victor Lavalle's Destroyer comic and Saladin Ahmed's Abbott from Boom Studios.