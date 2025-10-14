Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

Gossip: New DC Comics #1 Relaunches Are Coming, To Follow Batman #1... blind bags all round!

When Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb took on Batman for Hush 2: Soul of the Dragon, just as with the original Hush, they refused a new Batman #1, instead wanting to be part of the ongoing Batman series. Then H2SH got late, later, even later than that, and messed up DC Comics' schedules. First, Chip Zdarsky extended his Batman run, and then, after H2SH started to be published and was delayed even further, the new Batman #1, which was to follow it, ended up coming out before the final chapters of H2SH. Currently, it appears that five issues of Batman Volume 5, will be released before the final issue of Volume 4.

But I heard from folks at New York Comic Con talking to DC types that it seems the performance of Batman #1 right off the bat, which blew past half a million orders, has seen a little reconsideration regarding just what DC Comics can do with new issue 1s if they really tried. A blind bag variant here, some well-chosen leaks there, and you can get a six-figure sale without even trying too hard. We have seen a number of new titles for DC Next Level, which some may consider B-List characters. Though Lobo is in the Supergirl movie, the Zatanna mini-series have been outselling Superman's comics, and Shadow Of The Bat probably has Batman in it. Expect to see significant first-issue promotional pushes similar to those used for Batman #1, and then anticipate more DC Comics titles finding an excuse to relaunch through 2026. It's something that Marvel Comics has done more than DC in recent years, but the thinking is that DC Comics can monetise a few relaunches more than Marvel Comics has managed of late. Guess we'll find out…#

Just don't expect blind bags on the Absolute line. Turns out they really don't need them to hit those six figure sales numbers.

