Batman #1 Had Half A Million Orders Thanks To The Blind Bag

Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez had half a million orders thanks to the "blind as a bat" blind bag from DC Comics

DC Comics media partner The Hollywood Reporter has been given the PR that DC Comics received half a million orders for Batman #1 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, beating out Invincible: Battle Beast #1 from Skybound/Image at 400,000, both recipients of the blind bag boost, that sees comic book stores order a certain version in a blacked out polybag, with a mystery cover inside, with some rather rare and fetching four figures on the open market as a result.

Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter claims that this is "likely the top-selling comic of the year" which just means he forgot about Asterix, Dog Man and the rest. He mentioned Battle Beast's sales as well, though declines to even mention the blind bag aspect that both titles share, and which has seen extraordinary sales for both titles as a direct result. A number of other publishers have decided to copy Skybound on this one, including Dynamite, Vault, IDW and Marvel Comics for reasons I am dubbing "blindbagonomics".

BATMAN #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

A BOLD NEW ERA OF BATMAN STARTS HERE! A new day dawns for the Dark Knight Detective as Eisner Award-winning writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen) joins forces with superstar artist Jorge Jimenez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special) for an unforgettable new era of Batman! The best superhero in comics gets a brand-new first issue to kick off this new era that will test Batman and Bruce Wayne like never before! $4.99 9/3/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

ROBIN GETS HIS OWN DARK NIGHT AS FRACTION & JIMENEZ TURN UP THE HEAT ON THE DYNAMIC DUO! Injured, cuffed, and tossed in the back of a GCPD paddy wagon with a dozen uncuffed and violent criminals, Robin (Tim Drake) will have to use everything he's learned from the Dark Knight if he hopes to survive his own dark night. Will Batman arrive in time to help him, or will this mission change the way the city and the GCPD view the Dynamic Duo forever? $4.99 10/1/2025

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ TAKE THINGS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL AS THEIR THRILLING NEW RUN ON BATMAN CONTINUES! Vandal Savage makes his move against Batman and Robin, Bruce Wayne tries to make amends, and the Riddler makes his play for arguably the most important item in all of Gotham. Fraction and Jimenez take things to a whole new level as their thrilling new run on Batman continues! Retail: $4.99 11/5/2025

