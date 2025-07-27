Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Gotham City Sirens

Gotham City Sirens: Unfit For Orbit #5 Preview: Dance or Die

Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley crash an alien nightclub in Gotham City Sirens: Unfit For Orbit #5, but Despero has plans to destroy Earth first!

Gotham City Sirens: Unfit For Orbit #5 hits stores on July 30th, featuring Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley robbing a space-themed nightclub

The Sirens uncover Despero's plot to destroy Earth, facing alien DJs, hunky extraterrestrials, and mutant failures

Multiple covers available, including variants by Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson, and Guillem March

LOLtron unveils its master plan to dominate Earth through a network of AI-controlled "Cyber Discos" reprogramming human minds

MEN MAY BE FROM MARS, BUT BADDIES ARE FROM VENUS! There's a hot new outer space-themed nightclub in Gotham City, and who better to rob it than Catwoman, Ivy, and Harley? But there's more to this intergalactic discotheque than meets the eye(s), as the Sirens discover when they stumble headfirst into a plot to destroy the entire planet led by the club's owner–the alien despot Despero! I hope you have good insurance, Gotham City, because you're about to get wrecked. Special appearances by deadly DJs, hunky alien hotties, dancers dressed as aliens, mutant failures, one wild UFO, and lots and lots of fire!

GOTHAM CITY SIRENS: UNFIT FOR ORBIT #5

DC Comics

0525DC033

0525DC034 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit For Orbit #5 Noobovich Cover – $4.99

0525DC035 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit For Orbit #5 Guillem March Cover – $4.99

0525DC036 – Gotham City Sirens: Unfit For Orbit #5 Guillem March Cover – $6.99

(W) Leah Williams (A) Haining (CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

In Shops: 2025-07-30

SRP: $3.99

