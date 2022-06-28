Graham Coxon, RZA and Alter Bridge in Z2 September 2022 Solicits

Z2 Comics continue their comics-to-music speciality in their September 2022 solicits and solicitations with Graham Coxon's Superstate, RZA's Bobby Digital, and Alter Bridge's Tour Of Horrors, with comic creators from White Noise and elsewhere…

GRAHAM COXON SUPERSTATE TP

Z2 COMICS

JUL222096

(W) Graham Coxon, Alex Paknadel, Helen Mullane (A) Alex Paknadel, Paula Andrade, Dave Chisholm

The Superstate is everywhere, and its authority is absolute. Yoga Town is a city divided. While they wait to leave the earth, the 1% can bend reality to their will, they live in a consequence free world where anything goes. Meanwhile, the masses are pacified by a drugged out, government mandated digital dreamscape while they wait to perish on this dying planet. But there is still hope, for angels roam the earth. With their help, maybe some rebellious spirits can start to make a change. Experience 15 surreal and disturbing tales of rebellious fembots, celebrity turkey shoots, violent astral projection and an all-new take on the TV dinner.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 20.99

GRAHAM COXON SUPERSTATE HC

SRP: 29.99

ALTER BRIDGE TOUR OF HORRORS TP (MR)

Z2 COMICS

JUL222093

(W) Emily Lerner, Nelson Blake, Clay McLeod Chapman (A) Annapaola Martello, Carlos Olivares, Bennie Lobel, Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Steve Chanks

Live for one fright only! When one of Alter Bridge's roadies goes missing, they find a ghoulish replacement! And what better way to pass the time between gigs than with four terrifying tales that are sure to keep you up all night! Join Alter Bridge, writer Emily Ryan Lerner (Marvel, HBO) and artist Annapaola Martello (Captain Marvel), along with Clay McLeod Chapman (Venom), Nelson Blake II (Spider-Man), Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil), Beni R. Lobel (Blacklist), and Carlos Olivares for a spine-tingling ride through the supernatural!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 24.99

ALTER BRIDGE TOUR OF HORRORS HC (MR)

SRP: 39.99

BOBBY DIGITAL AND PIT OF SNAKES HC (MR)

Z2 COMICS

JUL222095

(W) Ryan O'Sullivan, RZA (A / CA) Vasilis Lolos

Who are you, what is real? This is the question Bobby Digital is seeking to answer. Embracing his id, ego and superego he embarks on a quest to figure out the nature of his reality and himself. He will be ambushed by enemies unknown, he will be tried in ways most men can't endure. Will he be victorious? Most of all will he survive the Pit of Snakes?! From the mind of the legendary RZA, Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes will coincide with the relaunch of the iconic character and be synced to music that will melt your mind.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 39.99

MAJOR LAZER YEAR NEGATIVE ONE TP

Z2 COMICS

JUL222098

(W) Ferry Gouw (A) Ferry Gouw

The origin of Major Lazer! In an alternate timeline 1984, Jamaica's crown jewel is Nu Kingston, a retro futuristic metropolis where gang lords control hordes of zombie-like addicts with a drug called Spice. Worst among them is BadMan Jones, who is prophesied to wipe out humanity for mysterious extraterrestrials. As Spice spreads to every corner of the island, Major Lazer can no longer maintain neutrality and must rely on new weapons and old comrades to prevent total apocalypse.

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99