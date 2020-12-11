Grant Morrison Tells Origin Of Donny Cates & Ian Bederman's Atomahawk

Ian Bederman is an old friend and creative colleague of Donny Cates. They worked on the tattoo-influenced Atomhawk comic book together, initially from Heavy Metal Magazine and then published by Image Comics. Recently, Bederman created variant covers and promotional temporary tattoos for Cates' King In Black event for Marvel. Bederman is also running a Kickstarter to make vinyl pop figures from Atomahawk, which is live now.

But what they are also doing is creating a new comic book to tell the origin of the Atomahawk blade itself, fully painted by Bederman and written by… no, not Donny Cates. He's far too busy. So instead he's found someone clearly in need of work, and not writing a number of comic books, or show running a big-budget TV show, Grant Morrison.

The origin of the Atomahawk, written by Grant Morrison, painted by Ian Bederman and now one of the donor packages. $10 for digital, $20 for a print copy.

From the universe of flesh, to one of the greatest creative minds of our generation: The LATEST COMIC BOOK ANTHOLOGY to the ATOMAHAWK Universe features a face-melting no-fucks-given story written by Grant Morrison and illustrated by Tattooer Ian Bederman,exploring the origin of the blade itself! Available in a DIGITAL DOWNLOAD and the FIRST PRINTED EDITION in THIS VERY KICKSTARTER, as individual tiers and add-ons!

As for the vinyls…

After discovering and subsequently falling in love with the book, a start-up Toy Design company by the handle of DoomCo Designs, heralded by a plucky, fresh-faced Kent Fremon, took it upon itself to manufacture a prototype, to-scale ATOMAHAWK; after connecting with the book's creative team and brainstorming on further, the decision to physically expand this universe into our own was made… Both the CYBERZERKER and the ATOMAHAWK were designed in a combination of virtual reality sculpting and traditional CAD over the course of a solid year. By utilizing Adobe Medium for free-form, sculptural elements and SolidWorks for geometrically-driven features, the most effective three-dimensional design process available was used to faithfully render, 3D print, and prototype these ideas for factory production.

So who else is joining me signing up to this one?