Grant Morrison Writes Forward For DC Multiverse Simply Explained Book

Stephen Wiacek, author of 2019's The Marvel Book: Expand Your Knowledge Of A Vast Comics Universe is doing something similar for the other side, writing The DC Book: A Vast and Vibrant Multiverse Simply Explained Hardcover, out for the 23rd of November 2021. But this time he has gone up in the world in terms of comic book royalty as Grant Morrison has agreed to write Stephen a forward. As the one who pushed for Hypertime and Multiversity at DC C0mics, they are in a great position to write something along these lines.

Although right from the start the DC Timeline as it is now, only has Wonder Woman appearing 10-20 years when it was established in comics published at the same time that are mentioned here, that Wonder Woman turned up around the Second World War… unless of course it's changing again. Here are a sample of pages…

Travel the myriad worlds of the DC Multiverse. If you want to truly understand DC Comics, The DC Book is your one-stop guide to the DC Multiverse. It is a unique and insightful examination of this mind-boggling comics universe that takes readers on a compelling journey from the dawn of Super Heroes to the formation of the Dark Multiverse… and beyond. Meticulously researched and expertly written, The DC Book is packed with stunning, painstakingly selected artwork, illuminating infographics, and incisive, specially curated essays that shed new light on the ever-evolving DC Multiverse. From the world's finest Super Heroes such as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, to iconic villains like the Joker, Lex Luthor, and Darkseid, to mythic realms like Apokolips and Themyscira, to cosmic energies like The Source and The Speed Force, The DC Book explores the key concepts, characters, and events that have defined and shaped DC Comics over the past 80 years. The book's content is divided into key subject areas–The Multiverse, Dark Multiverse, and Metaverse; Weird Science and Super Tech; Down to Earth; Mysteries from Space; Mystic Realms and Dream Worlds; and Time Warps and Other Earths–that form the foundations of DC Comics. The DC Book is an invaluable roadmap to DC Comics that no fan will want to miss!