Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dan mora, frank quitely, grant morrison, Klaus, Vaster Than Empires, we3

Grant Morrison's New Frank Quitely Zombies Comic & Vaster Than Empires

Grant Morrison's new Frank Quitely zombies comic and a new project named Vaster Than Empires

Article Summary Grant Morrison teases a new zombie comic with Frank Quitely, currently 40 pages written and in slow development.

Upcoming prose and comics projects include 'Vaster Than Empires', an earthbound cosmic horror inspired by Lovecraft.

Morrison clarifies creator ownership of We3 and discusses ongoing but stalled attempts to adapt it for film.

Behind-the-scenes insights on Klaus, The Invisibles TV adaptations, and never-published Supersons plans.

Okay, maybe the last one of these for a little while. Because last week, Grant Morrison took to a Reddit AMA to promote the Batman/Deadpool crossover from DC Comics, they are writing. And they just kept answering. A select few of which Bleeding Cool has collated, cross-referenced and compiled with this handy tag, including Grant Morrison talking further about their upcoming work.

Klaus, with Dan Mora. "There is another volume partially completed, and containing three short stories within a framing sequence, but Dan Mora is currently the hardest working artist in comics and tied down to a bewildering number of projects so don't expect anything soon!.. The Klaus book I've been tinkering with for a couple of years includes three shorter stories, one of which is a Lilli solo story, where she teams up with the animal musicians of Bremen (there's a depiction of the gang in the Joe Christmas calendar story! Hopefully we'll get it done some day!"

"There is another volume partially completed, and containing three short stories within a framing sequence, but Dan Mora is currently the hardest working artist in comics and tied down to a bewildering number of projects so don't expect anything soon!.. The Klaus book I've been tinkering with for a couple of years includes three shorter stories, one of which is a Lilli solo story, where she teams up with the animal musicians of Bremen (there's a depiction of the gang in the Joe Christmas calendar story! Hopefully we'll get it done some day!" Creator ownership: "It should be mentioned that Frank Quitely and I own We3, not DC. People seem to think it's a DC property but I own all of my Vertigo work."

"It should be mentioned that Frank Quitely and I own We3, not DC. People seem to think it's a DC property but I own all of my Vertigo work." A film adaptation of We3: " There are always plans with We3. It's the one story of mine that everyone wants to adapt. I sold a script to New Line back in 2004 or thereabouts but it didn't work out, and since then we've spoken to practically every producer in Hollywood about finding a way to do it… the actor Ed Skrein was very keen to play King Mob for a while. I spent an interesting evening with him, discussing the possibilities, then collapsed unconscious on Santa Monica Boulevard and woke up in a brain scanner in Cedars-Sinai!"

There are always plans with We3. It's the one story of mine that everyone wants to adapt. I sold a script to New Line back in 2004 or thereabouts but it didn't work out, and since then we've spoken to practically every producer in Hollywood about finding a way to do it… the actor Ed Skrein was very keen to play King Mob for a while. I spent an interesting evening with him, discussing the possibilities, then collapsed unconscious on Santa Monica Boulevard and woke up in a brain scanner in Cedars-Sinai!" On an adaptation of The Invisibles: "I've written several Invisibles pilot episodes for various studios and been paid for all of them. I did versions for the BBC, UPC, Netflix and more recently a movie version for Amazon. Not one has ever reached the screen!"

"I've written several Invisibles pilot episodes for various studios and been paid for all of them. I did versions for the BBC, UPC, Netflix and more recently a movie version for Amazon. Not one has ever reached the screen!" On more work with Frank. "Quitely is working, very very slowly, on an odd take on the zombie genre that I came up with. It may be available to read when the first colonists reach Mars… I've written 40 pages of that one! We'll see what happens!"

"Quitely is working, very very slowly, on an odd take on the zombie genre that I came up with. It may be available to read when the first colonists reach Mars… I've written 40 pages of that one! We'll see what happens!" On more television: "I just wrapped a year of development work on a TV show. If it works out, I think people will be very surprised and excited by what it is."

"I just wrapped a year of development work on a TV show. If it works out, I think people will be very surprised and excited by what it is." On more comics and prose: "I plan to do a bunch of new comics next year and I have some prose stories i intend to serialise on my Substack page starting next week with something inspired by HP Lovecraft… I've been writing a bunch of stuff for publication in 2026 hopefully. Two of those are horror stories and one of them, entitled 'Vaster Than Empires' approaches the kind of cosmic horror approach we took with Nameless, although in this case entirely earthbound."

"I plan to do a bunch of new comics next year and I have some prose stories i intend to serialise on my Substack page starting next week with something inspired by HP Lovecraft… I've been writing a bunch of stuff for publication in 2026 hopefully. Two of those are horror stories and one of them, entitled 'Vaster Than Empires' approaches the kind of cosmic horror approach we took with Nameless, although in this case entirely earthbound." Plans for a Supersons comic book. "The Supersons was never written – I only did a rough outline and few pages from the start. The one I'd love to see is my Gorillas-A-Go-Go one-shot from the Animal Man days, but DC lost their printout of the script and my original vanished in an Amstrad catastrophe in the early '90s."

I can feel the pain from here… PCW was it, Grant? They were grand but were open to catastrophe… bloody Alan Sugar.

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!