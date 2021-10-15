Green Lantern #7 Preview: A Blast From the Past

Green Lantern #7 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, John Stewart doesn't believe Lonar's claims of being a god. He could just check Wikipedia, you know. But no, John requires more direct proof, so Lonar provides him with a very close-up and realistic view of the past. Will it change his mind? Check out the preview below.

GREEN LANTERN #7

DC Comics

0821DC112

0821DC113 – GREEN LANTERN #7 CVR B MARCO SANTUCCI CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang

Rescue the Lanterns! The mystery of the Dark Sectors begins to unravel. To rescue Kilowog and his squad of surviving Lanterns, John enters the realm of the Golden Centurions and their mysterious master, the Lightbringer! Meanwhile on Oa, Keli lies in a coma, while Jo's team closes in on those responsible for the destruction of the power battery, but a surprise arrival takes a key investigator off the board!

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $4.99

