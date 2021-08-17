Gregg Hurwitz & Mark Texeira's Knighted, Batman Of The AWA Universe

Mike Deodato posted out the news on Facebook last night. "Have you heard? This November we are bringing you a new series called KNIGHTED by @GreggHurwitz @artbytex @ReberVision @deronbennett @andworlddesign with variant cover by @mikedeodato! #RETWEET and tag your local #comicbook shop!" And so it is, AWA Studios/Upshot Studios will be publishing Knighted by Gregg Hurwitz and legendary Ghost Rider artist Mark Texeria. Starring Knight, a character they see as the Batman of the AWA shared continuity with JMS and Mike Deodato's The Resistance, to be published by AWA on November the 3rd, 2021

AWA CCO and former Marvel EIC Axel Alonso says, "With KNIGHTED, Gregg and Mark are deconstructing and, in fact, reinventing an all-too familiar super-hero paradigm in the context of a brand-new shared universe that's rooted in the 21st Century" and described as "Batman meets The Other Guys — An unlikely hero pressed into duty when the real hero goes down. Comedy mixed with action."

Greg Kurqitz states "This story has lived in the back of my brain for over a decade now but I couldn't find the outlet for it before AWA. I loved the idea of someone accidentally killing the primary superhero of a city — and then having to fill those shoes. A number of questions circled me as I first set pen to paper. What if the original superhero — effective as he may have been — was an asshole? What if our protagonist was pure of heart but much too meek for his own good? What would he have to learn about himself, his hidden reserves of power, were he to assume the role? And what parts of him might be liberated when he puts on that mask? I was inspired by classic Lee-Ditko Spiderman, the two years I spent writing Batman for DC, and Millar-Romita Jr's Kick-Ass. Getting the right blend of humor and action, irreverence and suspense was important to me. Most of all, I wanted it to be playful." I wonder if he read Millar and Niven's Nemesis as well?

KNIGHTED #1

AWA Studios

Written by Gregg Hurwitz and Mark Texeira

Heroes never die. In this action-packed adventure set in the universe of The Resistance, Gregg Hurwitz (Legends of the Dark Knight, Vengeance of Moon Knight), Mark Texeira (Ghost Rider, Wolverine), and Brain Reber (X-Men: Legacy, Spider-Man/Deadpool) introduce a masked vigilante for the 21st Century. Bob Ryder is a hapless bureaucrat whose bad luck streak comes to a crescendo when he accidentally kills the city's masked vigilante, The Knight. Oops. Now, Bob is forced to take on the mantle of the legendary hero before the city descends into chaos. Good thing he's got The Knight's former butler/assistant to show him the ropes.