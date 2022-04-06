Gwen Stacy Comes Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List

Our Marvel Missing In Action MIA List (which Newsarama borrowed) included titles that were dropped from publication schedules after the pandemic shutdowns and never returned. Some titles were rescheduled, others such as Amazing Mary Jane, Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle, Morbius, The Rise Of Skywalker were put out of their misery. But what of Gwen Stacy by Christos Gage and Todd Nauck which had #1 and #2 published in 2020 and then – nothing? Amazon has listed for a collection of #1-#5 for January 2023. but then it disappeared. But now? it's back and renamed Gwen Stacy: Who's That Girl?. And Bleeding Cool has confirmed that a) it's real and b) we should see the previously unpublished issues solicited soon.

Marvel's first sweetheart gets her first miniseries, and in the classic Marvel Manner! Gwen and Peter may not have met until AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31, but that doesn't mean Gwen's life began on that page. Meet Gwen Stacy, beauty queen of Standard High, sure, but so much more. Science whiz Gwen Stacy (you don't think she landed in Peter's advanced science classes at ESU because of her good looks, did you?) has an indomitable spirit that, much to her police Captain dad's chagrin, gets her into serious trouble a lot! This in-continuity series will prove yet again why Gwen is the greatest, answer a ton of Marvel U mysteries and set up AMAZING SPIDER-MAN's first true love story. COLLECTING: GWEN STACY (2020) 1-5

The Marvel MIA list of books that have never actually been properly cancelled has now shrunk to the following three titles

Here are how the remaining Gwen Stacy solicited issues looked;

GWEN STACY #3 (Of 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) • Cover by ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Captain George Stacy (a.k.a. Gwen's dad) has been implicated in a murder and it's up to Gwen to clear his name. With Green Goblin and the Crime Master involved, it's not going to be easy! Luckily, Gwen isn't doing it alone. She's got her friend Harry Osborn, and her boyfriend (?!) Darius Scanlon, helping her. Oh, and Harry's dad, Norman Osborn, is helping them out too! Forgot about that good news! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GWEN STACY #4 (Of 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) • Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

It's Friday Night Lights time as Standard High takes on Flash Thompson and the Midtown Tigers! Gwen is there to cheer on her boyfriend against Flash, but no one was expecting the Green Goblin to crash the event. And Spider-Man is nowhere to be seen. It's down to the strangest super heroes of all to save Gwen and friends! 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GWEN STACY #5 (Of 5)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • TODD NAUCK (A) Cover by MIGUEL MERCADO

Variant Cover by Greg Smallwood

Gwen continues, against her father's wishes, to clear George Stacy's good name. She's been threatened, attacked and belittled, but Gwen has no quit in her. This final issue of the series pits her up against a man of rising importance in the NYC criminal underworld: Wilson Fisk, the future Kingpin of Crime. 32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99