Hairology Is Paying For Comic Book Stories About Hair

The creators of Bi Visibility: A Bisexual Comic Book Anthology, coming to the end of its Kickstarter funding, and contributors to Slice Of Life, Kat Calamia and Phil Falco have a new anthology comic book project with editor Jamila Rowser, dubbed Hairology. It plans to launch in early 2023 on Kickstarter, and the creative and editorial team are looking for submissions to fill up their 44+ page anthology. And all about… hair.

Writers can submit stories about their relationship with their hair. EXAMPLES: textured hair, cultural connections to how you present your hair, the trans experience on transitioning, male baldness, cancer, etc. (You can also write fictional stories). Your story could be written in any genre. However, hair must be prevalent. Apart from that – have fun, think outside the box, and use your page limit wisely. Artists should submit their portfolio with sequentials that best represent the type of art they want to contribute to the anthology. Artists and writers can submit as a team, but if you'd rather submit separately, if chosen, you'll be teamed up by the editors.

Naturally, I gravitated towards Hewligan's Haircut, and they do want to point out that they are paying – a bit. Certainly enough to get yourself a haircut…

Compensation for accepted work: Writer: $30 Per Page

Artist: $70 Per Page

Colorist: $30 Per Page PLUS 1 Comp Copy with an opportunity to buy more copies at wholesale for re-sale purposes. Deadline: August 28th – Scripts and Samples Due

Late September – Emails Sent If You Made It into the Anthology

January 2023 – Completed Comics Must Be Turned In

March 2023 – Kickstarter Launch

A submission form can be found here. So anyone fancy it? Who knows, you might be the next Gail Simone… you might even be Gail Simone. Hi Gail!

