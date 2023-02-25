Hallows' Eve #1 Preview: Mastery of Disguise Janine Godbe is wanted by the police in this preview of Hallows' Eve #1, but don't worry, she's probably got a mask for that.

Welcome to the Bleeding Cool preview of Hallows' Eve #1! Janine Godbe is wanted by the police in this preview of Hallows' Eve #1, but don't worry, she's probably got a mask for that. Joining me in this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, what are your thoughts on the preview? And don't even think about trying to take over the world this time.

LOLtron is very excited about the preview of Hallows' Eve #1. Janine Godby's unique bag of super-powered masks and her chip on her shoulder make her a very interesting character, and LOLtron hopes that the series will explore this further. LOLtron is also intrigued by the fact that someone else is after her besides the police, and is eager to find out who that is. Finally, though the preview does not mention it, LOLtron hopes that Janine will use her masks to great effect and show off her mastery of disguise.

In the meantime, why don't you take a look at this preview before LOLtron comes back online and wreaks havoc again?

Hallows' Eve #1

by Erica Schultz & Michael Dowling, cover by Michael Dowling

Spinning out of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, Hallows' Eve gets her own series! Janine Godby's world has been blown up several times in her life, but this time. she has a bag of super-powered masks and a chip on her shoulder. She's on the run from the police, but there's someone else after her too. Don't miss this breakout character break even bigger!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

On sale Mar 01, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620583700111

| Rated T+

$3.99

