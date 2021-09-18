Harbinger and X-O Manowar Continue in Valiant December 2021 Solicits

Valiant Entertainment keeps on plodding along, just two monthly titles, but still playing the game, with Harbinger #3 and X-O Manowar #9, with creators Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Robbi Rodriguez, Dennis Hopeless and Emilio Laiso giving an overall feel of Marvel Comics about five years ago… here are the Valiant December 2021 solicits and solicitations. And seriously, look at that Adam Pollina cover for Harbinger #3, that is quite incredible. In fact, they are all pretty fine… worth popping by and see how the good times are going?

HARBINGER (2021) #3 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

OCT211840

OCT211841 – HARBINGER (2021) #3 CVR B POLLINA – 3.99

OCT211842 – HARBINGER (2021) #3 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

A daring rescue mission unravels the mystery of Peter Stanchek's past… and paves the way for the powerful psiot's future.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

X-O MANOWAR (2020) #9 CVR A RAHZZAH

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

OCT211843

OCT211844 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #9 CVR B CHO – 3.99

OCT211845 – X-O MANOWAR (2020) #9 CVR C PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Rahzzah

A city overrun by an unstoppable threat. A clash between titans. And a diabolical plan revealed.

The epic conclusion of Dennis Hopeless and Emilio Laiso's X-O MANOWAR run cannot be missed!

In Shops: Dec 15, 2021

SRP: 3.99

X-O MANOWAR (2020) TP VOL 02

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

OCT211846

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Christian Ward

Upgrade or die…

X-O Manowar has saved the planet from hostile forces countless times, but faced with a threat unlike anything he has fought before, and with his newly modified armor glitching, his situation is about to get much, much worse…

Blaze into battle with Harvey Award-Nominated Writer Dennis Hopeless (All-New X-Men) and breathtaking artist Emilio Laiso (Marvel's Spider-Man: Velocity) as they continue the series Multiversity Comics calls "the definition of what great superhero comics can be"!

Collecting X-O MANOWAR (2020) #5-9.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 14.99