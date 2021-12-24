Harley Quinn #10 Preview: A Christmas Murder

Hugo Strange wraps up some loose ends in this preview of Harley Quinn #10… like murdering Keepsake!

HARLEY QUINN #10

DC Comics

1021DC096

1021DC097 – HARLEY QUINN #10 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Laura Braga (CA) Riley Rossmo

You know those real cheesy rom-coms where two unlikely lovebirds lean in for the same book and knock heads in the poetry section of the school library and fall madly in love? Well, this story is nothing like that. For starters, Kevin met his new muse in the middle of Scarecrow attacking Gotham (how's that for a meet-cute?). And second, despite his planning the most perfect and romantic date night with Ivy, it seems like she might have something else on her mind. Love is in the air—errr, wait…that might be toxic gas…this is Gotham!

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

