Harley Quinn #22 Preview: Death in Comics

In Harley Quinn #22, Harley must solve her own murder. Whoever said death in comics is meaningless?! Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #22

DC Comics

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Matteo Lolli

THE QUINN IS DEAD! LONG LIVE THE QUINN! I get killed in this one…for real! Dead. Deceased. Former. Late. Pushing up daisies. Somebody needs to solve my murder, and since I don't see Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot around, I guess that'll have to be me. Though, since I'm dead…there are certain hurdles to overcome. The Harley-est, wildest arc starts right here…get ready for murder, Multiversal mischief, and more guest appearances, with Stephanie Phillips and new Harley Quinn artist Matteo Lolli!

In Shops: 9/27/2022

SRP: $3.99

