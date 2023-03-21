Harley Quinn as Red Bat in Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4 There's no date for Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4 airing but one can read the tea leaves in the current comic book.

There's no date for Harley Quinn: The Animated Series Season 4 airing, though it has been recommissioned and in the works. But one can read the tea leaves in the current comic book Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Legion Of Bats #6 by Tee Franklin and Shae Beagle. Franklin is now a writer on the TV series as well as the comic book, so you might get some clues.

The comic book series has seen them set up a new Legion Of Doom, or rather a new Ladies & NBs Of Doom, but also for Harley Quinn to freelance with the Batfamily.

And it hasn't gone down well with anyone, on either side.

Reconciliation must be made, understanding must be had and more complex psychological issues of friendship, loyalty and identity than you usually might find, have to be unearthed.

With a soupcon of kink, of course, this is Harley Quinn: The Animates Series after all, you have to acknowledge that Harley Quinn is wearing Catwoman's costume with a bit of extra stitching in this comic book as the Red Bat. Just before you take it off of course.

And that means a reconciliation between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. A promise to move on from Season 3 and onto Season 4.

After all, you still have some kink left to play out on the page. But for Season 4? It looks like Harley Quinn will still be with the Bat family going forward… as the Red Bat?

Looks like it…

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES LEGION OF BATS #6 (OF 6) CVR A YOSHI YOSHITANI (MR)

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Shae Beagle (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

Harley and Ivy's relationship has been stress-tested in nearly every way over the course of this series, and now, as their adventure comes to a close, we are left with one question: Is their love strong enough to withstand these trials and tribulations? Check out this fanshmabulous finale to find out! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/21/2023