Has Yet Another Girlfriend Discovered Batman's Identity? Big Spoilers

In the current Detective Comics series by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin, Batman is fighting Asema, a serial killer of young criminals, muggers, robbers and the like, who has been draining their blood. All the while Bruce Wayne is sleeping with Scarlet Martha Scott, the daughter of his parents' killer Joe Chill, who was rescued by Martha Wayne after Thomas Wayne saves Joe Chill's life at the operating table. Anyone who wants to draw the relationship family tree on that one is welcome. But it also suggests, in Mask Of The Phantasm style, that Scarlett is also the killer. Even as she is administering a new healthcare treatment aimed at extending the life and health of the very rich and powerful. And presumably one is basically the source for the other. Today's Detective Comics #1083 sees Batman try to save the life of one of Asema's victims…

Only to be the victim of her own blood-draining technology…

And then for that blood to be analysed at the place that Scarlett Martha Scott works, and that has been treating Bruce Wayne…

… and Batman's identity is revealed. Now, of course, storytelling logic states that once you have put this so heavily on the nose, Asema and Scarlett can't be the same person. Work colleagues, sisters, clones, something like that. But whichever way you look at it, someone knows. And so, for storytelling sake alone, they probably have to die…

