He Who Fights With Monsters To Be A Vault Graphic Novel

No creators named yet, But comic book publisher Vault Comics and digital publisher Podium Publishing, have announced that Travis Deverell, aka Shirtaloon's He Who Fights With Monsters LitRPG series will be adapted into a series of graphic novels from next year. Beginning in 2024, Vault will publish premium, full-colour graphic novels tying into the series in print and ebook formats.

"After becoming one of the best-rated serial novels on Royal Road with an astonishing 13 million views, He Who Fights With Monsters has topped the charts in its book and audio forms," said publisher Victoria Gerken. "We are confident that as a comic adaptation the audience and fandom for the series will continue to expand to even greater heights."

He Who Fights With Monsters is an Amazon and Audible best-selling series of nine books that has amassed hundreds of thousands of readers/listeners and is growing. The tenth volume of the series is available for pre-order now and is published on the 28th of November, 2023.

"He Who Fights With Monsters is among the best long form fantasy series I've ever read," said Vault CEO Damian Wassel. "I just can't get enough of it. The whole team at Vault is so excited to bring Shirtaloon's amazing world to life in the graphic novel medium."

Author Travis Deverell aka Shirtaloon noted his excitement, stating "I'm looking forward to collaborating with Damian and the great team at Vault to bring my story to life in a way that stays true to the source material while exploring the exciting possibilities of a new medium."

"Experience an isekai culture clash as a laid-back Australian finds himself in a very serious world. See him gain suspiciously evil powers through a unique progression system combining cultivation and traditional LitRPG elements. Enjoy a weak-to-strong story with a main character who earns his power without overshadowing everyone around him, with plenty of loot, adventurers, gods and magic. Rich characters and world-building offer humor, political intrigue and slice-of-life elements alongside lots of monster fighting and adventure."

