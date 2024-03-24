Headsman & One Giant Leap Launch in Blood Moon June 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: blood moon, Headsman, June 2024, One Giant Leap, Solicits

Blood Moon Comics launch two new comics in their June 2024 solicits and solicitations, Headsman #1 by Doug Joseph, V Moura and C Chiuff and One Giant Leap Launch #1 by Keith Rommel and Wolfgang Schwandt, as well as a return to Violet Descends with Angel Fuentes, Ozzy Fernandez and Richard Cruz.

HEADSMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR A V. MOURA & C. CHIUFF (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR241348

APR241349 – HEADSMAN #1 (OF 3) CVR B V. MOURA & C. CHIUFF (MR)

(W) Doug Joseph (A / CA) V Moura, C Chiuff

How does one invent the perfect execution? Headsman is a graphical and monologic journal of the invention of the perfect execution by Headsman Volt: a superhuman executioner and descendant of the great inventor, Thomas A. Edison.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

VIOLET DESCENDS VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR A RICHARD CRUZ AND NAYLA

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR241354

APR241355 – VIOLET DESCENDS VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR B OZZY FERNANDEZ (MR)

APR241356 – VIOLET DESCENDS VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR C FALCON & AGUIRRE (MR)

APR241357 – VIOLET DESCENDS VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR D NAYLA AGUIRRE FOIL (MR

(W) Angel Fuentes (A) Ozzy Fernandez (CA) Nayla Aguirre (A / CA) Richard Cruz

The real masterminds behind the end of the world are revealed as Violet and Ruth try to survive an attack by a demon horde. Also, Father Anselmo has a disturbing vision of the future with the coming of… Totema!

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: 0

ONE GIANT LEAP #1 CVR B AUBREY GRAY (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR241353

(W) Keith Rommel (A) Wolfgang Schwandt

Alex is a Vtoob sensation and an adrenaline junkie. He's celebrating his one millionth follower by jumping from one building to the next, pushing his limits and thrill for his viewers. Meanwhile, two celestials are playing a game of chess with real people as their pawns. What does this have to do with Alex's One Giant Leap? The question of whether or not humans can fly will be answered in a turn of shock and awe!

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

DELIVER US FROM EVIL #2 (OF 4) CVR A STEFANO CARDOSELLI (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR241338

APR241339 – DELIVER US FROM EVIL #2 (OF 4) CVR B MIRANDA M (MR)

(W) Peter Breau (A) Mattia Doghini (CA) Stefano Cardoselli

Constantine Lazar's troubled past collides with the enigmatic Silent Violette as they confront a malevolent force manipulating reality itself. As Lazar and Violette navigate a labyrinth of dark secrets, their journey takes them from the seedy underbelly of the past to the unsettling present. A haunting exploration of redemption, betrayal, and the consequences of tampering with supernatural forces, this issue unravels a tapestry of deceit that binds our protagonists in a desperate struggle against time, fate, and the shadows of their own pasts.

In Shops: Jun 26, 2024

SRP: 0

FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #4 (OF 4) CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR241340

APR241341 – FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #4 (OF 4) CVR B HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

APR241342 – FIRE IN THE MADHOUSE #4 (OF 4) CVR C DAMIAN FELITTE (MR)

(W) Elliot Worth (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

Things escalate as Lester does what he can to fight off the parasitic takeover which has infected the remaining bodies and minds on board the submarine. You won't want to miss the hellish finale to this deep sea nightmare as humanity goes up in blood and fire.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

SRP: 0

GUNBREED MURDER OF TALKING CROWS CVR A HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR241343

APR241344 – GUNBREED MURDER OF TALKING CROWS CVR B PABLO VERDUGO (MR)

APR241345 – GUNBREED MURDER OF TALKING CROWS CVR C HERNAN GONZALEZ (MR)

APR241346 – GUNBREED MURDER OF TALKING CROWS CVR D NAHUELSB (MR)

APR241347 – GUNBREED MURDER OF TALKING CROWS CVR E HERNAN GONZALEZ FOIL

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

Why are there always so many damned crows in the town of Bajo Tierra? Sheriff Powder Cain is about to find out in "Murder of the Talking Crows." Then, the townsfolk are about to get a visit from an enigmatic demon called Ebenezer March, and he brings an offer they can't refuse in "Say, Say, Say."

In Shops: Jun 05, 2024

LONG ROAD TO RETRIBUTION #2 (OF 4) CVR A ANDY KUHN (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

APR241350

APR241351 – LONG ROAD TO RETRIBUTION #2 (OF 4) CVR B VICTOR SANTOS (MR)

(W) Mark Fenton (A) Brian Rogers (CA) Andy Kuhn

Once in space, the realization sinks in with Jason that there is no turning back now. Learn what happened to Cheveyo's sister and what has fueled his drive to get to the prison station.

In Shops: Jun 12, 2024

