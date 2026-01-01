Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Heartstopper's Wren James Sells Their Own Graphic Novel, The Victors

Heartstopper's script developers Wren James sells the rights to their own graphic novel, The Victors, with Beth Fuller

Article Summary Wren James, Heartstopper script developer, debuts new YA graphic novel The Victors with Beth Fuller.

The Victors follows a former hero and his ex-nemesis navigating life as university flatmates in a magical city.

Walker Books will publish The Victors in May, edited by Non Pratt and featuring art by Beth Fuller.

Wren James is an award-winning YA author and climate fiction advocate known for imaginative storytelling.

The Victors is the debut YA graphic novel by Wren James and Beth Fuller that reads "A cosy fantasy YA graphic novel about what happens after the chosen one has saved the world. The prophecy foretold they would be enemies … it didn't mention they'd be flatmates. At fifteen, Dirk Earnest led the world to victory in a savage battle against the evil overload Rárog and his demon horde. Now he's just a normal second-year university student – or he's trying to be. As the heroic poster boy for fighting evil, Dirk has many adoring fans who follow his every move, but he's crushingly lonely. Cue his new housemate, Medusa de la Nuage: art student, former demon soldier, war criminal … and Dirk's nemesis. With Dirk haunted by the ghosts of his past, and Medusa's desire for human connection battling her demonic nature, the two are about to discover that the best friend you need most might be your (ex) mortal enemy."

Walker Books has acquired The Victors to be published this May, and will be edited by senior commissioning editor Non Pratt and art directed by fiction art director Jamie Hammond. Wren James says "After working in script development for Netflix's Heartstopper, I was dying to write something in a tight, cinematic visual format. I had a strong vision of Dirk and Medusa right from the onset. They're mirrors of each other, from dark to light; outgoing to reclusive. Add in the setting of a Gothic, Prague-inspired magical city and I knew it was a story that would shine when illustrated. And Beth has gone above and beyond my original vision to create something truly spectacular. Her rich art style is startlingly funny and heartbreaking."

Beth Fuller said: "It's been a fantastic ride collaborating with Wren and the team at Walker Books – I've fallen in love with this fun, quirky and sincere story of unlikely friendship, life after saving the world, and the perils of putting chainmail in the washing machine."

Non Pratt said: "The appetite for graphic novels among young readers is only growing and it's a real thrill to be able to meet those readers as they turn to YA with something that brings the zeitgeisty wit and insight of John Allison's Giant Days to an intricately conceived Cassandra Clare-esque world. The Victors adds a new perspective to the slice-of-life fantasy genre that's already so popular among crossover audiences and I can't wait for more readers to discover the formidable combination of Wren's imagination and Beth's artistic talent."

Wren James is a British award-winning author of young adult novels, known for works blending sci-fi, romance, thriller elements, and climate themes, including Last Seen Online, Green Rising, The Quiet at the End of the World, The Loneliest Girl in the Universe, and The Reckless Afterlife of Harriet Stoker. Wren served as a story consultant on Netflix's Heartstopper Seasons 2 and 3, where they inspired a guest character played by Jonathan Bailey in Season 3. They founded the Climate Fiction Writers League and authored The Climate-Conscious Writers Handbook. They're also a Royal Literary Fund Fellow and have taught creative writing.

Beth Fuller is an Irish illustrator, concept artist, and comic creator known for her atmospheric digital artwork specialising in fantasy, horror, nature, and mysterious themes. Originally from Dublin, Ireland, she graduated with a degree in illustration from Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design (DJCAD) in Scotland in 2022. She is currently based in Copenhagen, Denmark, pursuing an MA in game art while freelancing in illustration, concept art, and comics. Her debut comic was Witching Hour published by Quindrie Press.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!