Hellhunters #1 Preview: WWII Gets a Fiery Upgrade

Marvel's Hellhunters #1 drops this Thursday, introducing Ghost Rider '44 in a WWII-era tale of vengeance. Can one flaming soldier turn the tide against evil?

Article Summary Marvel's Hellhunters #1 features Ghost Rider '44 battling Nazis in a fiery WWII adventure. Out December 26th.

U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero transforms into Ghost Rider '44 after a clash with a Nazi officer hosting evil.

The comic boasts an all-star cast and multiple variant covers for collectors. Rated T+ and priced at $4.99.

GHOST RIDER '44! 1944: As U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero is parachuting into Nazi-occupied Europe, young Nazi officer Felix Bruckner becomes the host for an unspeakable evil. In the aftermath of their violent meeting, Romero is reborn as GHOST RIDER '44, who sets out not only to take revenge on Bruckner and the Nazis, but to save mankind from annihilation! Featuring an ALL-STAR CAST of Marvel's most badass heroes, don't miss the origin of the INCREDIBLE HULK's GHOST RIDER '44! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Hellhunters #1

by Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Adam Gorham, cover by Jonas Scharf

GHOST RIDER '44! 1944: As U.S. Sergeant Sal Romero is parachuting into Nazi-occupied Europe, young Nazi officer Felix Bruckner becomes the host for an unspeakable evil. In the aftermath of their violent meeting, Romero is reborn as GHOST RIDER '44, who sets out not only to take revenge on Bruckner and the Nazis, but to save mankind from annihilation! Featuring an ALL-STAR CAST of Marvel's most badass heroes, don't miss the origin of the INCREDIBLE HULK's GHOST RIDER '44! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Dec 25, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960621010700111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621010700116 – HELLHUNTERS #1 TAURIN CLARKE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621010700117 – HELLHUNTERS #1 JONAS SCHARF VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621010700121 – HELLHUNTERS #1 ADAM GORHAM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621010700131 – HELLHUNTERS #1 DAVID BALDEON WINDOWSHADES VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621010700141 – HELLHUNTERS #1 CHRIS ALLEN STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

