The Golden Age Lady Blackhawk in Military Comics #20, at Auction Miltary Comics fans will want to grab this classic Blackhawk story that is always in demand at Heritage Auctions today.

Blackhawk adventures are some of the quintessential war comics ever published, and a beloved character that many still have an affinity for to this day. We sell a ton of these in my shop, and are asked for them constantly, and this issue in particular is a popular because of Sugar, "The Blonde Bomber" mentioned on the cover. Collectors have widely considered this character the Golden Age version of Lady Blackhawk. She generally resembles Zinda Blake, the Silver Age Lady Blackhawk who first appears in Blackhawk #133 (cover-dated February 1959), and while Sugar only appears in this single July 1943 cover-dated issue, this memorable story drawn by Reed Crandal, possibly from a script by William Woolfolk, is one of the stand-outs of the series. You can snag a copy to see for yourself today at Heritage Auctions.

Blackhawk Covers Usually Had Little To Do With The Story

"Military Comics #20 (Quality, 1943) Condition: VG+. Cover by Reed Crandall. Story and art by Fred Guardineer. This copy displays tanning and foxing. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $108.A lady Blackhawk, who wants to be called "Sugar" (because she is hard to get), comes from America and demands to join the group, refusing to leave until she is. Blackhawk finds out that she seeks revenge for her brother, who was shot down over Germany. She helps the Blackhawks infiltrate France and rescue General Dugere. Blackhawk instructs her to fly the General back to England. She agrees, but promises that she'll be back." Man, what a great character design as well. Blackhawk really is just a perfect classic hero. Superb.

As is this story. You can go right here to snag this copy of the book to read yourself and find out. While you are there, you can take a look at all of the other boks accepting bids today, and as you will find out when you look, there are quite a few worth checking out.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.