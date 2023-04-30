Archie Continues His Takeover in Pep Comics #42, up for Auction A very infamous issue of Pep Comics is taking bids at Heritage Auctions featuring Archie, Jughead, Shield, Hangman and... someone else.

Pep Comics is known for a lot of things. Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica. They have some pretty iconic issues, covers and characters that have stood the test of time and become some of the most popular characters in the history of comics. Issue #42 however features a different real life person, one who is not beloved for any reason. This is the Hitler issue, one that I get asked for pretty often. Most of the people who ask if we have it in my store are the type that make you uncomfortable, but we usually get a pretty penny for it. I have always loved the cover, with Archie and Jughead in the recording studio. It's one of the ones I close my eyes and see when thinking about Archie. After debuting in Pep Comics #22, Archie got his first cover appearance on the Pep Comics series with issue #36. He then shared the cover with the Shield and Hangman for several issues before taking over the series covers entirely. A raw copy of the book is at Heritage Auctions right now, with bids up to $105. Check it out below.

Pep Comics? Look At How Sad Jughead Looks!

"Pep Comics #42 (MLJ, 1943) CGC GD/VG 3.0 Off-white to white pages. Archie and Hitler appearances. The Bob Montana cover promotes the "new" Archie radio series on the Blue Network (ABC). Bob Fujitani, Irv Novick, and Harry Sahle art. CGC notes, "Cover detached." Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $219; VG 4.0 value = $438. CGC census 4/23: 1 in 3.0, 8 higher. Cover art by Bob Montana. Shield G-Man Club ad. "Diamonds of Death" starring The Original Shield and Dusty The Boy Detective, art by Irv Novick; A millionaire is dead, robbery the apparent motive; The suspected killer bought a doll on the day of the death. Untitled The Hangman story, art by Bob Fujitani (as B. Fuje); Abner Thrisk has been on the lam for five years for a murder that he claims he didn't commit. Untitled Li'l Chief Bugaboo story, pencils by Dave Higgins, inks by Terry Woik Szenics; Attempts are made to discover if Fido is a dog or a mountain lion. "Archie the Jockey," script and pencils by Harry Sahle, inks by Janice Valleau (as Ginger); Archie and Reggie fight over horseback riding; Veronica believes that Archie can ride and she invites him to the Lodge estate for the weekend. Untitled Catfish Joe story, script and art by Larry Harris; Killer elephant beaks out of the train and heads into the swamp. Untitled Marco Loco Adventurer story, script and art by Carl Hubbell (as Hubbello); Marco Loco (introduction, origin) versus Christopher Flopp. Untitled Captain Commando And The Boy Soldiers story starring Adolf Hitler, Captain Herman, Nazis, Abraham Lincoln (in a dream, cameo), art by Irv Novick. 60 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.10."

What a wild book this is. Comics history really. Go here and bid on this one, before it goes up any higher than it is already. While there, click around and check out the other Pep Comics and more taking bids today.

