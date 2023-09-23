Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Sponsored | Tagged: heritage auctions, joe simon, Samson

The End of the Fox Feature Syndicate Samson Series, up for Auction

Samson wraps up his 1940-1941 Fox Feature Syndicate series with a typically wild cover and WWII-era interior stories as well.

Samson #6 has a pretty epic cover featuring the Fox Feature Syndicate hero taking on a green octopus man. It's a wild cover that fits right into the Fox lineup, which CGC attributes to Joe Simon, while CGC is less sure. One thing I will always love about these golden age heroes books is how giant the title is across the top, and how it was composited so that the action takes place on top of it sometimes. That will always be the way a comic should be presented if you ask me. There's a Samson #6 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1941) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages and a complete run of the Samson series up for auction in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions.

Even Samson Had A Sidekick

"Samson #6 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1941) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages. Joe Simon cover. Alex Blum art. Origin of Topper. Last issue of the title. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $65. CGC census 8/23: 1 in 2.5, 9 higher. CGC Grader Notes: light creasing to cover, multiple piece out cover, multiple split spine. Art by Alex Blum and others. A strongman superhero from Fox Feature, descended from the Biblical Samson and sharing his weakness: having his hair cut. Investigating saboteurs dressed as US soldiers, Samson meets his artist friend J. Rembrandt Speedball for the first time; Samson rips the top off a mountain to repair a sabotaged dam; To prevent a dangerous fire from spreading through the city, Samson rips up several city blocks and hurls them into the river. Saboteurs in Uniform; The Sons of Destiny; Death At the Hotel Metropole; The Dragon Strikes Back; Dirk Delancey; Flight Rivalry; The Topper; Peg Miller. Final issue of the series. 64 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

Kinda wild that this was the final issue of this book as well. They seemed to have gone out with a bang, and Samson would only have two more Fox appearances after this, in Big Three #6 and Fantastic Comics #23. There's a Samson #6 (Fox Features Syndicate, 1941) CGC GD+ 2.5 Cream to off-white pages and a complete run of the Samson series up for auction in the 2023 September 28 The Fox Comics Showcase Auction #40239 at Heritage Auctions.

