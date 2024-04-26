Posted in: MGM, Movies, Soundtracks | Tagged: atticus ross, Challengers, trent reznor

Challengers Score From Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Now Available

Take the weekend, go see Challengers in theaters, then spend the rest of your time listening to the instant classic score from Reznor & Ross.

Article Summary Challengers' score by Reznor & Ross is available for an intense auditory experience.

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross deliver a score possibly surpassing their Oscar-winning work.

Listen to the techno vibes of 'Challengers (Original Score)' with a 16-track collection.

The film by Luca Guadagnino, starring Zendaya, is a high-stakes tennis drama in theaters now.

Challengers is an amazing film, and one of the best parts of the whole thing is the outstanding score from Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross. As the film played, I found myself getting increasingly lost in the scenes, way deeper than I thought I would, walking into the theater and realizing how intensely I was paying attention to the music. This may be their best work, which is saying something for a duo that has won two Academy Awards, especially considering how high in regard their score for The Social Network is. This is that good. I have been listening to it non-stop for most of this week; as of today, you can too.

Challengers Is Destined To Become A Classic All-Around

Milan Records today releases CHALLENGERS (ORIGINAL SCORE) featuring music from Director Luca Guadagnino's new film composed by two-time Oscar®* winners TRENT REZNOR and ATTICUS ROSS – listen here. Set within the high-stakes world of professional tennis, the film required a soundscape as thrilling as the onscreen action, prompting Guadagnino to turn to hard-hitting techno and electronic music as the starting point for Reznor and Ross' scoring efforts. The result is a powerful, propulsive score that perfectly matches the pulse of the film, its pulsating techno rhythms and synthwork driving the story while enhancing the emotionality at its core. Also included within the 16-track collection is original song "Compress / Repress" co-written by Reznor, Ross and Guadagnino – listen here. Starring Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist, Luca Guadagnino's Challengers arrives in theaters today from Amazon MGM Studios – get tickets here. Written by Justin Kuritzkes, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

CHALLENGERS (ORIGINAL SCORE)

TRACKLISTING –

Challengers "I Know" Yeah x10 L'oeuf The Signal Brutalizer Stopper Brutalizer 2 The Points That Matter Lullaby Final Set Pull Over Friday Afternoons, Op. 7: A New Year Carol Friday Afternoons, Op. 7: A New Year Carol (Part 2) Challengers: Match Point Compress / Repress

