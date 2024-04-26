Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: russell crowe, shudder, The Exorcism, vertical

The Exorcism Trailer Debuts, Russell Crowe Film Out On June 7th

The trailer for Russell Crowe's new film The Exorcism is here. The film will release in theaters June 7th, and Shudder later this year.

The Exorcism, formerly known as The Georgetown Project, is a new horror film that Vertical plans to release on June 7th. Shudder will then follow up with streaming. Joshua John Miller will direct from a script by Miller and M.A. Fortin. It stars Russell Crowe, Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, Chole Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce. Kevin Williamson produced the film. The cast and creatives are there, but does it look any good, or at least better than the other Russell Crowe exorcism movie? Check out the trailer below to catch a glimpse.

The Exorcism Synopsis

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce.

Here is Miller on his unique history with this type of film and what he wanted out of this one: "The origins of the film stem from my childhood spent watching my father, Jason Miller, playing the doomed Father Karras flinging himself out a window at the climax of The Exorcist. If that wasn't haunting enough on its own, my dad never shied away from telling me stories of just how "cursed" the movie was: the mysterious fires that plagued the production, the strange deaths, the lifelong injuries— the list went on and on. The lore of any "cursed film" has captivated me ever since. With The Exorcism, we wanted to update the possession movie formula ("Heroic man rescues woman from forces she's too weak and simple to battle herself!") for a world where no one group owns goodness and decency over another," he adds. "We were gifted with an extraordinary cast and creative team to tell a story about how we're all vulnerable to darkness, to perpetuating it, if we fail to face our demons. The devil may retaliate, but what other choice do we have?"

The Exorcism will be in select theaters on June 7th, and a release on Shudder will follow later this year.

