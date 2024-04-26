Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: evil dead, Francis Galluppi, sam raimi

Evil Dead Universe Expanding With New Film From Francis Galluppi

Evil Dead fans have another film to look forward to. Francis Galluppi has been tapped to helm a new film in the popular franchise.

Article Summary New Evil Dead film announced, directed by Francis Galluppi.

Galluppi's original story idea impresses Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert.

Franchise success includes films, TV show, and merchandise.

Evil Dead Rise deemed fine, franchise continues with fresh voices.

Evil Dead is getting a whole universe built around it. Deadline reports that another film in the franchise is being prepped by director Francis Galluppi. The project is based on a story Galluppi came up with and brought to Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert's Ghost House Pictures. Nothing is known about the plot, or really anything at this point. "Francis Galluppi is a storyteller who knows when to keep us waiting in simmering tension and when to hit us with explosive violence. He is a director that shows uncommon control in his feature debut."

Evil Dead Just Keeps Going

Evil Dead, of course, started in 1981 with the original Sam Raimi film. It has spawned two sequels, a remake, a spin-off, and a three-season television show. To say that this has become one of the most beloved, most unlikely franchises in horror is an understatement. All told, the films at the box office have never been more than modest hits, with the entire franchise grossing a little over $300 million worldwide. That does not count the money made on the countless pieces of merchandise and more bearings on the name and characters.

Evil Dead Rise, which came out last spring, was fine. It was nothing earth-shattering, but I like that this is the direction they have decided to go with the franchise. It is what Halloween should have done years ago. Give young voices in horror a platform, elevate them, let them do their thing, and soak up the box office. If some of them don't work, no biggie; the next one will, and the budgets are so low there is very little risk. Take note, not all horror franchises are equal, some continuity can be let go of.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!