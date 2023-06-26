Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Myron Fass, Tales of Horror, Toby Publishing

Tales Of Horror #2 Asks Us What's In The Pool, at Auction

Tales Of Horror is a book with some of the best pre-code horror covers around by the legendary Myron Fass, and is classic Pre-Code Horror.

Tales of Horror #2 is a cover that I have seen quite a few times in my decade of running a comic shop. That big green monster on the front cover, with art by Myron Fass, is a really gnarly design, and is tailor-made for a t-shirt. Somebody get on that. Pre-code horror covers always make for good posters and shirts and the like, and I feel like I never see them anymore. Heritage Auctions is taking bids for this awesome book in raw form right now, and as of this writing, you can get the book for $1. Granted, it is well-loved, but $1 for any pre-code horror book is a deal you cannot pass up on. Check it out below.

Tales Of Horror Is A Buy At Any Price

"Tales of Horror #2 (Toby Publishing, 1952) Condition: GD/VG. Myron Fass cover and art. Has 1.25" spine splits at the top and bottom of the book. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $52; VG 4.0 value = $104. Stories and art by Myron Fass, Lawrence Dresser, and A.C. Hollingsworth. Pre-Code horror comics from Toby Press. A jealous architect schemes to feed his secretary and her new fiancee to his personal pet monster. A mad scientist can implant the personalities of dead people into the living, but maybe he shouldn't have started with Jack the Ripper. A henpecked horticulturist schemes to create his own little shop of horrors. The Thing in the Pool; The Hand of Jao Tze; The Rippers Return; Love from a Plant. 32 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

I regret now that the couple times I have seen this book pass through that I never cracked the cover and sat down to read it. Maybe next time. Go here to grab it for yourself and not pass up the chance to read some pre-code horror goodness. Check out the other books taking bids as well.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

