Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: jack kirby, Romance Comics

Jack Kirby and the Regret of Young Love #12, Up for Auction

After pioneering the first romance comic with Young Romance, Joe Simon and Jack Kirby launched a second romance title called Young Love.

Article Summary Jack Kirby's Young Love #22 cover cover captures romantic drama in one image.

This issue also features work from notable creators like Bill Draut and Mort Meskin.

The Young Love title was launched by Simon and Kirby after the success of Young Romance.

Young Love #22 is yet another cover with so much dialogue. I wish they still did that, it feels like the book is beginning right there on the cover. While maybe not his most action-packed piece, this Jack Kirby cover conveys the drama that a romance comic book requires. He just had such a way of making his images feel like they were moving, and the dialogue helps that. According to GCD, it's unclear who inked this cover, and it may have been either Kirby himself or Joe Simon.

This raw copy of the book, taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, has some issues, but is perfect to pick up if you want to read it and get a solid romance book. At $21, it is at about half of what it should be as well. You can see it down below.

Young Love Had A lot Of Great Creators On It

Young Love #22 (Prize, 1951) Condition: VG-. Water Stains, mis-stapled during manufacturing, and some small pieces are missing from the cover. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $44. Cover by Jack Kirby. Art by Bill Draut, John Prentice, Mort Meskin, Marvin Stein and Jack Kirby. Part of Prize's influential romance comics line, produced by the studio of Captain America creators Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. Issue #22 on cover; Vol. 3, issue #4 in indicia. Honey goes to pieces when Dolly steals Jim away from her. Marcia is ashamed of Cal's hillbilly family. Terry decides to butt in when she sees her best friend's fiance dating another woman. Meet The Folks; There's Romance in the Stars; Will You Help Me?; Like All The Rest; Ready For Marriage; Cry Baby; In Place of Beauty; The Breakup. 48 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10.

Not just Young Love, but a lot of these romance books feature so many different types of creators and names that you wouldn't expect. They can be fun to pick up and look at, and get a glimpse of different styles they can produce. Get your bid in on this copy, and while you are there, take a look at the other books up for auction in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!