Hexagon Comics Launch Guardian Of The Republic and Phenix in August.

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. Here's their full line-up for August 2020 with Guardians of the Republic and Phenix. Retailers can purchase the books directly, by e-mailing jm@hexagoncomics.com

GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC & PHENIX

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-994-7. US$9.95.

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; Art by Alfredo Macall; cover by Alfredo Macall.

While on vacation in Australia, the GUARDIAN OF THE REPUBLIC sees a flying saucer invade a secret Australian army base. With the providential help of two stalwarts heroines, the American PHENIX and the Australian SOUTHERN CROSS, he rushes to the rescue, only to discover a new and deadly foe, the fearsome KUDLEY KOALA… The strange creature has enslaved the minds of super-powered champions from four other nations to serve his evil ends… They are YANKEE FIGHTER from the U.S., BIG BAD BEN from the U.K., HAZEL TOFF from Israel and TOVARITCH HAMMER & COMRADE SICKLE from the former USSR, together known as… THE SUPER-PATRIOTS. And behind it all loom the sinister schemes of the ASTRA PROJECT, upon which the future of our hero depends…

JULY 2020 RE-RELEASE: PHENIX #1

NEW RELEASE IN A LARGER SIZE! SAME PRICE! Now 7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 248 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-932983-63-0. US$20.95.

Story by Jean-Marc Lofficier; Art by Luciano Bernasconi, Juan Roncagliolo Berger, Fernando Pasarin, Stephane Louis; cover by Anthony Dugenest. Foreword by Gerry Conway.

When she was in college, Patricia Hope, the daughter of a Chicago billionaire, was raped by a mysterious assailant. She slipped into a coma that lasted nine months, and emerged miraculously transformed with a body and mind optimized to superhuman levels… PHENIX!

Artist Luciano Bernasconi began the saga of the popular black-clad, bike-riding heroine in 1978. This volume includes her origins, new stories by Fernando Pasarin and Stephane Louis, and the classic "Phenix in Paris" 8-issue saga by J.-M. Lofficier and Juan Roncagliolo Berger.