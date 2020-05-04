Hexagon Comics Publishes Morgane Graphic Novel for May 2020, Right Now.

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. For May, that means Morgane, Sibilla: Deadly Circus, the third chapter of Bob Lance: The Ghost Of Rasputin and plenty of Pier Carpi. Here's their full line-up or May 2020.

MAY 2020 RELEASE: BOB LANCE #3 (OF 3): THE GHOST OF RASPUTIN

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 54 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-395-2. US$12.95.

Story by Pier Carpi; Art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Roberto Castro.

During an unexpected stop in a lonely village, Guinevere comes face to face with the ghost of Rasputin. The mad monk seeks the return of a mysterious cross, which may be the path to immortality. Will Bob Lance succeed in unmasking the shadowy forces lurking behind the vengeful wraith?

This fantasy epic by two great masters of European Comics, Pier Carpi and Luciano Bernasconi (Wampus, Starlock), which rewrites the Arthurian mythos against a modern-day background, was created in 1970 and is a classic of the Hexagon Comics library, translated here for the first time.

MAY 2020 RELEASE: MORGANE

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 48 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-967-1. US$9.95.

Story by Jean-Marc & Randy Lofficier; Art by Mauro Lirussi; cover by Roberto Castro.

Young Morgane Gorlyer works for a prestigious French fashion magazine, but she is also the descendent of the original, much maligned, Morgan Le Fey, an enchantress who was King Arthur's sister and heir to the secrets of Vivien, the Lady of the Lake, Queen of Avalon. With her boyfriend, Faust (the son of Goethe's character), who was cursed to spend his life as a black cat until Morgane freed him. she is forced to thwart the evil schemes of her jealous childhood friend Alecto and her deadly companion, Lord Raven, and face the awesome might of the dark god Shivar himself… This 44-page occult saga, which transports us from the dark woods of ancient Brittany to the swanky haunts of London's high society, is brilliantly illustrated by renowned Argentinean artist Mauro Lirussi.

MAY 2020 RELEASE: SIBILLA: DEADLY CIRCLES (A Novel of the Occult)

5×8 paperback, 240 pages (illustrated). ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-968-8. US$20.95.

Written by Nelly Chadour based on the Hexagon Comics character created by Pier Carpi & Luciano Bernasconi; Translated by Michael Shreve; cover by Cham.

Readers of Milan's Flash magazine enjoy the articles written by "Sibilla," a chronicler for the occult who investigates vengeful spirits, poltergeists, alleged wizards and other supernatural phenomena that make her skeptic colleague Leonardo Verga cringe. The beautiful Italian writer never hesitates to embark on dark cases, guided by her esoteric knowledge and the magic ring inherited from her ghostly mentor, the legendary Cagliostro. But who is Sibilla really? Bit by bit, Leonardo will discover the truth, during their travels in the disturbing shadows of enchanting cities like Paris, Milan, Florence and Bangkok, where this mismatched but tightly-knit duo will be confronted with the most abominable of supernatural threats… Nelly Chadour is one of France's leading goth fiction authors and has often been compared to Chelsea Quinn Yarbro.