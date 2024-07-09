Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate marvel, ultimates

The History Of The Ultimate USA, Revealed (Ultimates #2 Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Ultimates #2 by Deniz Camp and Juan Friger reveals more of the history of what was the United States Of America.

Article Summary Ultimates #2 unveils the twisted past of the USA in the Absolute Universe.

Highlights include an alternate Kennedy assassination and mutant rights conflicts.

The seventies feature Armor Wars, Omega Red intrigue, and Savage Land oil exploits.

Steve Rogers struggles with culture shock after returning from a long absence.

I already gave you one sneak peek at tomorrow's Ultimates #2 from Absolute Universe-writer Deniz Camp and artist Juan Frigeri, with a little bit of punnery regarding what that comic book meant for America. But wordplay aside, it also reveals more of the history of the former United States Of America until it becomes the North American Union with its Regional Subsidiaries on the Jonathan Hickman map.

The sixties brings a different assassination of President Kennedy with Howard Stark unable to stop it entirely. But there are bigger threats for that decade…

The Maker facing down Galactus with no Fantastic Four to stop him. A Mutant Civil Rights Upheaval.. though with not so many mutants around these days, one might wonder exactly what happened as a result.. While a more recent Armor Wars with Howard Stark and Obadiah Stane is focused on Russian mutant Omega Red, a cold war in the seventies…

… as well as exploitation of the Antarctic for oil – specifically in the Savage Land, as well the emergence of the Punisher for his own Summer Of Sam. This Steve Rogers has been away longer than both his predecessors in the former Ultimate and the 616 Universe. There's a lot more to pack into this time… forgive him if he is a little culture-shocked after going through all that. Better than Wikipedia, I guess.

ULTIMATES #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240719

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

SHOCKING SECRETS OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE REVEALED!

Captain America reckons with the Maker's dismantling of nations…by visiting the White House! Leading to a massive brawl between MIDAS and this young band of freedom fighters… …but Midas has been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source! PLUS: The dark history of what used to be the United States on Earth-6160… Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!