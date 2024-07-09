Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Midas, ultimate marvel, ultimates

The Ultimates #2 Brings A New Look At America (Spoilers)

In today's The Ultimates #2, we get up and personal with Midas, wearing a familiar suit, and having quite a familiar office.

In today's The Ultimates #2 from Absolute Universe-writer Deniz Camp and artist Juan Frigeri, we get up and personal with Midas, wearing a familiar suit, and having quite a familiar office.

I mean, right now, you'd take him over anyone else, right? And what is his source of power when it comes to the United States Of America? Funnily the Ultimate Captain America is rather interested in that. And encounters a mysterious individual being used to power all sorts of fascist naughtiness behind the current state of play.

A woman from the future used to power the current oppressive regime hiding in plain sight. Is it Hillary Clinton? No, no it is not. But she has brought technology to this place far beyond her own which has changed it, possibly as much as The Maker did.

And who is she? Well, if you picked up the right copy of Ultimates #2 with a rare surprise cover dropped in at random, you will already know…

Welcome to America, Ultimate Captain America. I hope you survive the experience. America Chavez, Miss America or just America, was created by Joe Casey and Absolute Batman artist Nick Dragotta in 2011 and has joined the likes of A-Force, the Ultimates, Thunderbolts, West Coast Avengers and Young Avengers at various points since. She appeared as a lead character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, played by Xochitl Gomez, with a number of standard superhero abilities but also the power to kick open star-shaped portals in reality, allowing her and friends to travel through the multiverse and into other realities and time periods. And now, it seems, jumping into the new Ultimate Marvel universe as well.

ULTIMATES #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240719

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Dike Ruan

SHOCKING SECRETS OF THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE REVEALED!

Captain America reckons with the Maker's dismantling of nations…by visiting the White House! Leading to a massive brawl between MIDAS and this young band of freedom fighters… …but Midas has been holding a superhuman hostage as a power source! PLUS: The dark history of what used to be the United States on Earth-6160… Rated T+In Shops: Jul 10, 2024 SRP: $4.99

