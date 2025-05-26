Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: giant-size x-men, ms marvel

How A New Giant-Size X-Men #1 Detail May Explain It All (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Giant-Size X-Men #1 sends Ms. Marvel back to the era of the legendary X-Men team-up and Krakoa debut.

A key detail: Young Cyclops immediately recognizes Ms. Marvel, hinting at altered or parallel timelines.

Marvel's past storyline links and memory resets suggest Ms. Marvel's time travel won't change the current present.

Strange language clues and continuity twists reveal this may not be the Marvel history fans remember.

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! This Wednesday, we will see the publication of Giant Size X-Men #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanning, Al Ewing, Adam Kubert, and Sara Pichelli. This sees Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, catapulted back through time to experience a true mutant upbringing, one denied her by the Inhuman Terrigen mists. And starting off, dropping her smack back in the time period of the original Giant Size X-Men that changed so much. This caused consternation from some that this would rewrite Marvel history, and be a massive retcon. But while this issue doesn't say anything different, it does give us a clue as to just how much of this history Ms Marvel is going to be able to change.

Because when Ms Marvel comes back to this time, Young Cyclops knows who she is.

And because Cyclops knows who she is, so does Professor Xavier.

Because when the X-Men were young, they came their past to the present day, and met their present selves and other superheroes. Ms Marvel and Young Cyclops were on the Champions team together and became very close.

Then they were sent back in time and lost all their memories of the present day, their future.

At that point, their present-day selves gained all their younger selves' memories of travelling forward in time, which had been denied them until that moment.

And Cyclops revealed he had his younger self's memories of being with Kamala back again.

I mean, yes, it was a bit weird. But Marvel has done weirder things. This means that when Kamala goes back in time, the Cyclops waiting there should not know who she is. Instead, it seems to be a parallel world that was already changed before Kamala arrived.

Which means any changes she might make now won't be affecting her present at all.

Which is quite easy on their first encounter with the island of Krakoa, where she can speak Krakoan and no one else can… and yes, I can still sight-read Krakoan, just about. "Can you hear me Krakoa? It's me, Kamala!" Except, of course, in House Of X, the Krakoan language was created by Douglas Ramsey, and is not the native language of Krakoa, that's another language entirely… so maybe that's another sign that things are different in this reality. And hopefully not that they didn't read the originals… Giant-Size X-Men by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanning, Al Ewing, Adam Kubert and Sara Pichelli. #1 is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday.

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1

(W) Collin Kelly, Various (A) Various (A/CA) Adam Kubert

The past isn't set in stone. The future is up for grabs. History will never be the same!

JUST IN TIME FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEMINAL ORIGINAL ISSUE! FROM SUPERSTAR ARTIST ADAM KUBERT AND X-SCRIBES JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY! PLUS: A REVELATIONS STORY INTRODUCING THE X-MAN THAT NEVER WAS BY AL EWING AND SARA PICHELLI! Ever since she discovered she was a mutant, Kamala Khan has been balancing her previous life as MS. MARVEL with her role as a leader in the new community – but her conflicted identity has come at a deep personal cost. Now, pulled into the distant past by an unhinged villain with deep ties to mutant history, Ms. Marvel will witness the iconic birth of the Uncanny X-Men and their first encounter with Krakoa from an all-new, all-different perspective. But when history begins to change…can either Kamala Khan or the X-Men themselves survive the experience? THE FIRST OF FIVE GIANT-SIZE ONE-SHOTS! RATED T+In Shops: May 28, 2025 SRP: $4.99

