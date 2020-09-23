Our Cypher For Krakoan Native Language (X Of Swords #1 Spoilers)

We're probably going to be talking a lot about X Of Swords: Creation today. We will start out small and relatively non-spoilery, such as this article, but it may ramp up through the day. When the big spoilers come you will know about it, But for now, we have a new cypher for the Krakoan Native Langauge, that spoken by Doug Ramsey to the island of Krakoa itself. And probably the language spoken by Arakko when we get to it. We only managed to get one word translated last year, "Confirmed", but today, thanks to a meeting of the Quiet Council, and an interjection by the island of Krakoa itself, we have a whole lot more data to work with.

As in today's X Of Swords: Creation #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Pepe Larraz, Krakoa interjects over the future oi the External Gate, extending from Krakoa into the dimension of Otherworld, as a way through to Arakko, which Apocalypse built from the bones of his fellow Externals. Feel free to catch up.

Which enables Bleeding Cool to put a more comprehensive Krakoan Native Language cypher together, lickety-split.

Of course I still need to mind my Ps and Qs. And by Zs too. But no compound letters for CH, TH and SH in this alphabet. Might be worth going back and applying it to previous Dawn Of X series.

