How Each Green Lantern Will Look Going Forward (Spoilers)

Today's Green Lantern #12 gives the depowered Green Lanterns a bit of a reset. In fact, it gives pretty much everything a reset. Even if some folk get reset in ways they may not have been expecting. And it's all thanks to John Stewart's new relationship with Jack Kirby. Hal Jordan is up first… getting back in the game. And you thought Geoffrey Thorne hated Hal Jordan.

And he's not alone, all the Green Lanterns and former Green Lanterns get a reset. Okay, maybe there were some bits of grit on the cosmic lens when this was all going down.

…as others have been moved down the emotional spectrum of ring bearers. It's like being forced to support another football team I guess…

Ch'p is going to have to start chanting Chelsea songs now. While Simon Baz, seemingly not getting any kind of ring…

…instead transformed into something very new.

A ring whisperer? One able to talk to ringbearers who have moved on and beyond…

And a suit to match. Talking of which, John Stewart gets the biggest change of all, as teased previously. With a new spin-off series in the works by the looks of that sign-off, and a new name with strong Green Lantern history.

John Stewart, The Emerald Knight. John Stewart And The Emerald Knights. His chosen future state. And promising a spinoff soon-ish.

