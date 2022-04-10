Scoop: DC Will Bring Us John Stewart And The Emerald Knights in 2022

Bleeding Cool gets the scoop that at some point in 2022, DC will bring us a new comic book, John Stewart And The Emerald Knights, spinning out of the current Green Lantern series. Currently, this week's Green Lantern #12 by Geoffrey Thorne, Tom Raney and Marco Santucci lists John Stewart as The Emerald Knight on the cover, but it seems that there will be more to come. Potentially such a series might replace Green Lantern after the upcoming Death Of The Justice League, with John Stewart taking over the lead Green Lantern series going forward. But that would be speculation.

This may also be his new look going forward, depicted on both main covers for Green Lantern #12, out from DC Comics on Tuesday. In previous issues of Green Lantern, with all manner of Green Lanterns under assault, John Stewart has been undergoing something called The Ascension,

Transformed into a cosmic entity, and able to join the fray against the Anti-Guardian in a fashion that he could not tap into previously as he awaited his eventual destiny.

Though split in twain, John Stewart's destiny also came with it, a familiar phrase, previously used for a Green Lantern reality when all Green Lanterns had been denied their powers, a real revived and repeated threat to the current Corps.

With John Stewart being given the choice over just what kind of man – of Green Lantern – he wanted to be.

Looks like he may have taken the Knight… or the Knights. The Emerald Knights were – or will be – an interplanetary private police force in service to the Overlords of Oa, from Earth 3, including members of the Crime Syndicate. John Stewart was the evil Emerald Knight in Future State: Suicide Squad and most recently in War For Earth 3. How much of that will be reflected in John Stewart And The Emerald Knights – or in what fashion the story will appear – we are yet to learn.

GREEN LANTERN #12 CVR A BERNARD CHANG

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Bernard Chang

As the dust settles after the battle with the Anti-Guardian, John Stewart, Jo Mullein, and the rest of the Corps pick up the pieces and adjust to their new status quo. The day might be saved, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Everything you know about Green Lanterns is about to change!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 04/12/2022