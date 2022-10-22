How I Became A Shoplifter in Sumerian January 2023 Solicitations

Tom Breyfogle, Daniel Hillyard, Jordi Perez, Gabriele Falzone and Jimmy Kucaj launch How I Became A Shoplifter, a new series from Sumerian Comics, in their January 2023 solicitations, but set over twenty years ago, in a pre-smartphone and social media adolescent rebellion.

HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #1 (OF 3) CVR A CAVIA (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV221858

NOV221859 – HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #1 (OF 3) CVR B FALZONE (MR) – 3.99

NOV221860 – HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #1 (OF 3) CVR C GIACOMINO (MR) – 3.99

NOV221861 – HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #1 (OF 3) CVR D POLAROID (MR) – 3.99

NOV221862 – HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #1 (OF 3) CVR E 5 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

NOV221863 – HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #1 (OF 3) CVR F 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

NOV221864 – HOW I BECAME A SHOPLIFTER #1 (OF 3) CVR G 2000 LTD (MR) – 3.99

(W) Tom Breyfogle (A) Daniel Hillyard, Jordi Perez, Gabriele Falzone, Jimmy Kucaj (CA) Juan Cavia

Crime Through Boredom. A year by year look at the final generation of juvenile delinquents before technology took over. Watch the comical cast of characters grow up, as each chapter is set in a different year of adolescence (1996-2003). The first issue tells nostalgic tales of toy store heists, grand theft beer runs, backstage buffoonery, counterfeit cash, and clown weed! 32 pages of art by Daniel Hillyard, Jordi Pérez, Gabriele Falzone, and more!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FIRSTBORNS #2 (OF 4) CVR A VASSALLO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV221865

NOV221866 – FIRSTBORNS #2 (OF 4) CVR B PANTERA HOMAGE COVER (MR) – 3.99

(W) Plissken E & E (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

The next morning, after the nightmare, Stan heads to his high school, located in the small town of Marcott, believing that what had happened was just a dream. During the first class of the day, Stan discovers that his partner David has disappeared. David's parents, along with the local police, explore the school in search of clues regarding the whereabouts of their son. This fact raises alarm, not only for Stanley, but also for the gang of bullies, led by Connor Hardy. Visions continue to haunt Stanley for the rest of the day, entangling him even more to the vanishing of his classmate David Pilgrim.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NOBODYS GIRLS #3 (OF 3) CVR A SAN JUAN (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV221867

NOV221868 – NOBODYS GIRLS #3 (OF 3) CVR B CONNELLY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Matias San Juan

Lupe's search comes to an end. Emmet finds out what happened to the girl but this will lead him away from Norma. A night full of ghosts and a desperate ending.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PURPLE OBLIVION #3 (OF 4) CVR A SIMONE (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV221869

NOV221870 – PURPLE OBLIVION #3 (OF 4) CVR B SIMONE (MR) – 3.99

(W) Plissken E & E (A / CA) Diego Simone

James has found himself in quite the predicament since his night with Jessica the Dominatrix. His new caretakers are receiving quite the incredible results on their initial tests… now it's time for him to meet the one behind the expirements. Enter Dr. Kawasi.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SARA LONE #4 CVR A ARLINGTON DAY (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV221871

NOV221872 – SARA LONE #4 CVR B ARLINGTON DAY (MR) – 5.99

NOV221873 – SARA LONE #4 CVR C ARLINGTON DAY (MR) – 5.99

(W) Erik Arnoux (A / CA) David Morancho

End of the line. The dangerous game that the American Secret Service has played has lead to this moment. On November 22, 1963 the assassination of President JFK will happen. For three years, Sara Lone has been trained to become the perfect shooter. And today, while everything has been prepared by a group of plotters for Oswald to kill the president, Sara is given the mission to prevent it from happening. But things don't go as planned. The plot succeeds, broadcast live on television-images that will mark history. now Sara Lone knows too much, and she must go.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99

SARA LONE #4 CVR D 5 COPY INCV ARLINGTON DAY (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

NOV221874

(W) Erik Arnoux (A / CA) David Morancho

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 5.99