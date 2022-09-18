How Marvel's First Secret Wars Ended – Will The Movie Follow Suit?

Marvel Studios has announced an Avengers: Secret Wars to follow Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to conclude Marvel's Phase Six in the years to come, to follow The Fantastic Four. As a result, an eye has been passed over those original Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars comic books from 1985 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, and what they may sell for at auction. One listing going under the hammer today from Heritage Auctions are the final two issues of that series, two copies of #11 in CGC 9.6 condition and a copy of #12 in 9.4, and currently totalling $252 as a job lot.

In what may be one of comic book's greatest cliffhangers, issue 11 saw all the superheroes wiped out in one blast by Doctor Doom who had stolen the omniscience and omnipotence of The Beyonder.

And a scene of Captain America's fractured shield that would be reprised by the Avengers movies too, though as a result of battle with Thanos rather than a blast from Doctor Doom.

But omnipotence has its price and, courtesy of Kang, Doctor Doom can't help himself from constantly recreating his enemies, time after time, after destroying them. even with a fractured shield.

It was a clever conceit and played out in a classic final battle that my thirteen-year-old self enjoyed an awful lot. And now at a price that literally couldn't afford. But that, it seems, is what happens over time, I guess. Will you make a bid?

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #11 and 12 CGC-Graded Group (Marvel, 1985). Includes #11 (2 copies, both NM+ 9.6) and 12 (NM 9.4). Mike Zeck covers and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value for group = $40.

