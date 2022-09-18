How Marvel's First Secret Wars Ended – Will The Movie Follow Suit?

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Marvel Studios has announced an Avengers: Secret Wars to follow Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to conclude Marvel's Phase Six in the years to come, to follow The Fantastic Four. As a result, an eye has been passed over those original Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars comic books from 1985 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck, and what they may sell for at auction. One listing going under the hammer today from Heritage Auctions are the final two issues of that series, two copies of #11 in CGC 9.6 condition and a copy of #12 in 9.4, and currently totalling $252 as a job lot.

How Marvel's First Secret Wars Ended
Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars #11 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck

In what may be one of comic book's greatest cliffhangers, issue 11 saw all the superheroes wiped out in one blast by Doctor Doom who had stolen the omniscience and omnipotence of The Beyonder.

How Marvel's First Secret Wars Ended
Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars #11 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck

And a scene of Captain America's fractured shield that would be reprised by the Avengers movies too, though as a result of battle with Thanos rather than a blast from Doctor Doom.

How Marvel's First Secret Wars Ended
Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars #12 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck

But omnipotence has its price and, courtesy of Kang, Doctor Doom can't help himself from constantly recreating his enemies, time after time, after destroying them. even with a fractured shield.

How Marvel's First Secret Wars Ended
Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars #12 by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck

It was a clever conceit and played out in a classic final battle that my thirteen-year-old self enjoyed an awful lot. And now at a price that literally couldn't afford. But that, it seems, is what happens over time, I guess. Will you make a bid?

How Marvel's First Secret Wars Ended &#8211; Will The Movie Follow Suit?

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #11 and 12 CGC-Graded Group (Marvel, 1985). Includes #11 (2 copies, both NM+ 9.6) and 12 (NM 9.4). Mike Zeck covers and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value for group = $40.

Heritage Sponsored
Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.