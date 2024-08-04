Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jm dematteis, omnibus, spider-man

How Surprised Will JM DeMatteis Be At Spectacular Spider-Man Omnibus?

Marvel will be publishing a JM DeMatteis Spectacular Spider-Man Omnibus, another project that may have taken DeMatteis by surprise.

Article Summary Marvel is publishing a JM DeMatteis Spectacular Spider-Man Omnibus, covering issues #178-216.

Includes Spectacular Spider-Man Annuals #12, #13, #14, and Amazing Spider-Man: Soul of the Hunter #1.

DeMatteis previously expressed hope for an omnibus on Twitter, now a reality set for release on July 29, 2024.

Follows DeMatteis's recent surprise by DC Comics collecting his Dr. Fate series, a weekend full of surprises.

In January last year, comic book writer J.M. DeMatteis posted on what was then called Twitter, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the brilliant Sal Buscema! Working with Sal on SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN remains one of the highlights of my career. A great artist and a great guy." With responses about a lack of an Omnibus, DeMateis replied "Hey, it's only been 30 YEARS, give them a little time! Thanks for the kind words! I keep hoping that one of these months an omni or a collection of some kind will show up. They've been reprinted in other countries, why not here?" and he reminds us "Our run starts with Spec #178 and goes through #200. (Well, #203—but the issues after #200 are part of the "Maximum Carnage" crossover.)"

Well, it appears that someone at Marvel may have been listening, And lined up for the 29th of July, 2024, comes this little beauty. Covering Spectacular Spider-Man #178 all the way into #216, as well as Spectacular Spider-Man Annuals #12, #13 and #14, and his Amazing Spider-Man: Soul of the Hunter #1 from 1992 as well…

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN BY DEMATTEIS & BUSCEMA OMNIBUS

J.M. DeMatteis, Sal Buscema, Mike Zeck

July 29, 2025 $125 1208 pages

Two all-time Spidey greats collaborate on a thrilling era for the webbed wonder! When Peter Parker encounters his old foe Vermin again, it brings back haunting memories of one of the darkest chapters of his life! But his old friend Harry Osborn is similarly haunted — only he channels it into terrorizing Spider-Man as the Green Goblin! Brace yourself for a psychological showdown between two archfoes! And the threats don't end there! The Vulture is dying, but he's determined to go out in style! The Rhino's on a rampage, the Puma's on the prowl, and Professor Power is prepared to go toe to toe with Spidey and the X-Men! "Maximum Carnage" unleashes symbiotic chaos, and the whispering menace Tombstone is back — more lethal than ever! Plus: The web-slinger battles the Shroud, the Foreigner, Typhoid Mary, the Scorpion and more! COLLECTING: Spectacular Spider-Man (1976) 178-216, Spectacular Spider-Man Annual (1979) 12-14, Amazing Spider-Man: Soul of the Hunter (1992) 1

This also comes after JM DeMatteis was surprised by DC Comics collecting his Dr Fate series. It's a good weekend for surprises, it seems.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!