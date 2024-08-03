Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: dr fate, jm dematteis

JM DeMatteis Is Surprised To Encounter His Fate

DC Comics is to publish a collection of JM DeMatteis' Doctor Fate with Keith GIffen and Shawn McManus in May 2025

DC Comics is putting out some big books for the beginning of 2025, with details dropping in the usual places such as Amazon, Edelweiss, and Penguin Random House. Bleeding Cool already listed the new Absolute volumes, Omnibus volumes, DC All-In and Compact Comics. But also a collection of Dr Fate by JM DeMatteis, for the 20th of May, 2025. Which came as quite the surprise to JM DeMatteis. He posted to social media, "If this is correct, well…I'm gobsmacked. Been waiting for this for YEARS. (And I assume it includes the Giffen mini and the two years of Fate I did with @shawncomicart .)" That would be Shawn McManusm, and while I can't attest to that, as the listing doesn't currently include contents but it is 776 pages. So it does seem to be a pretty probable assumption.

Doctor Fate by JM DeMatteis

J.M. DeMatteis, Keith Giffen

May 20, 2025 $29.99 776 pages

In the late 1980s, a brand new Doctor Fate was introduced to the DC Universe! Legendary writer JM DeMatteis pens a magical epic about chaos, order, and family. Kent Nelson, the first Doctor Fate, has died, and not one but two people have stepped in to take his place! Chosen by the Lords of Order come Eric and Linda Strauss, who find themselves able to combine into a singular mystical force – the new Doctor Fate! Guided by the Lord of Order, Nabu, Eric and Linda face their own sets of complicated challenges, both mystical and otherwise, as they navigate the strange new circumstances in which they've found themselves in this series by legendary writer JM DeMatteis and Keith Giffen.

Which is also a good place to point out there are three days left on JM DeMatteis' Kickstarter, for JM DeMatteis Presents The DeMultiverse Phase 2 + Edward Gloom with Tom Mandrake, Shawn McManus, David Baldeón, Vassilis Gogztilas and Scott Koblish…

